(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Proves there is no try?   (abc7.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DA should put expert witness stunt drivers on the stand to explain while they don't see the video evidence of the 100 practice attempts he must have made, that was a deliberately executed shot, and no way in Hell was it an accident.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, he successfully performed a burnout - what's the problem here?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Terrific.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Master Yoda - Do or do not, there is no try.
Youtube h5SNAluOj6U
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That'll throw off Sgt. Cross.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shouldn't a real burnout stay at home on the couch, lacking the motivation to go crash into gas pumps or get a job or bother with proper hygiene?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're supposed to do a burn out not a burn up.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did not, mmm? Yes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: DA should put expert witness stunt drivers on the stand to explain while they don't see the video evidence of the 100 practice attempts he must have made, that was a deliberately executed shot, and no way in Hell was it an accident.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
