(Q13 Fox)   The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are only weeks away. Or if you're a Lions fan, pretty much every Sunday is a chance for the sweet, sweet release of death   (q13fox.com) divider line
27
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, if Santa brings you that Mule Tamer 5000 you've been dreaming of, maybe work up to it for a few weeks before installing the floor bolts and hopping aboard with it set to "Frappe"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh great. Should I just park myself at the local ER in ... ANTICIPATION?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A week of fatty, salty foods and annoying AF relatives?

That's Dr. Romero
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because Santa is real and has a naughty list
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Oh great. Should I just park myself at the local ER in ... ANTICIPATION?


So, come up to the lab,
And see what's on the slab --
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I need to hit up my coke dealer for stocking stuffers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people die at Christmas?

Because they want to.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: AirForceVet: Oh great. Should I just park myself at the local ER in ... ANTICIPATION?

So, come up to the lab,
And see what's on the slab --


But what about those nasty symptoms?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado has had a remarkably low degree of cardio disease for a long time, IIRC.

Broncos are probably going to reverse that trend for the next few years.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are three days that I typically snort a lot of cocaine, so it kind of makes sense.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see being subjected to FarkTV on there...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to be a lions fan?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or whatever this stupid auto-play video of Drew and that other rando talking about who knows what.
 
knbber2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Do you have to be a lions fan?


That would be cruel and unusual punishment.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get the credit card bill on December 26th you'd have a heart attack too!*

/Unless you're independently wealthy or refuse to spend outside your means, then congrats to you, you miserly son of a biatch
//my credit card bill will only be ~$1500, including the bill I'm footing for a holiday party
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't just go around telling people they're all going to die of a heart attack this Christmas.

Statistically, lot's of them will probably commit suicide instead.
 
Hinged
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about the day Trump is sworn in again?

What about that day?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fingers crossed for this year
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: You can't just go around telling people they're all going to die of a heart attack this Christmas.

Statistically, lot's of them will probably commit suicide instead.


I wonder how many of those snow shoveling cardiac deaths are suicides.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haven't the Lions won like four in a row?
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least I have something to look forward to.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hinged: What about the day Trump is sworn in again?

What about that day?


Imagine showing up to your first day of work at the Soviet troll farm and finding out that you've been assigned to Fark poltab, in 2022.
 
ComradeIvan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fredbox: Hinged: What about the day Trump is sworn in again?

What about that day?

Imagine showing up to your first day of work at the Soviet troll farm and finding out that you've been assigned to Fark poltab, in 2022.


Fark Politics tab not assignment, my friend. It is "hostile territory" and not enough influential. Thank God!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Do you have to be a lions fan?


Usually I pull for the Christians, but, y'know, it depends
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart...

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So, if Santa brings you that Mule Tamer 5000 you've been dreaming of, maybe work up to it for a few weeks before installing the floor bolts and hopping aboard with it set to "Frappe"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
