(WFMZ Allentown)   Man proves he can hit the broad side of a barn   (wfmz.com) divider line
11
794 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks like narrow side.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dames don't like being called broads.
 
punk'd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i voted evil egg as smart because it's smart to obviously be correct, right?  that's by far the narrow side of the barn.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah, but could he hit the barn side of a broad?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I dont want to sign up for 69News alerts, but I will try any free samples offered
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's the first stone barn I've ever seen. I must be living under a rock.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They have great food in Alsace. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alsatian_cuisine
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

punk'd: i voted evil egg as smart because it's smart to obviously be correct, right?  that's by far the narrow side of the barn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That looks like narrow side.


Hard to say from the picture, but yeah. That's even harder to hit, though!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They have great food in Alsace. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alsatian_cuisine


I haven't had much despite a good chunk of my ancestry coming from there, but I could demolish a flammkuche any time.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Dames don't like being called broads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
