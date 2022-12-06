 Skip to content
(MSNBC) NewsFlash Trump Organization found GUILTY on all seventeen counts   (msnbc.com) divider line
394
    More: NewsFlash, Donald Trump, family business, Trump Organization, criminal trial, guilty verdicts, former president, business records, New York  
•       •       •

3622 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Dec 2022 at 4:25 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


394 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what does it mean?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: But what does it mean?


Sesame Street.  Channel 13.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: But what does it mean?


Huge fines, and makes it difficult to get any kind of financing from a legitimate source. Also is more ignominy for TFG, which is always awesome.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So none of the real perps get punished and you can't collect money from a bankrupt corporation. How close am I.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: But what does it mean?


It gives Tish James's civil suit even more teeth, I would imagine.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: BizarreMan: But what does it mean?

Huge fines, and makes it difficult to get any kind of financing from a legitimate source. Also is more ignominy for TFG, which is always awesome.


The civil case already makes it nearly impossible for him to do any more biz in NY since his charter was revoked and he won't be able to obtain any financing, and also all of his assets that he allegedly has are essentially frozen to keep him from moving it all offshore or into TrumpOrg2 or something shady.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?


Be sure to watch out for ketchup bottles.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?


Penises. A great wave of disembodied penises to overwhelm his enemies.

Hey, it makes as much sense as most his rants.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So good. Just so so so good.

I mean, ANGH, but it's still a shot of serotonin
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to investigate whatever San Diego bank is bankrolling him now as well.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?


If you were a fly on the wall you'd be dodging hamberders and covfefe and ketchup splatter
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important part is that he can't do business in New York. Makes it very difficult to be an NYC real estate mogul.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: So none of the real perps get punished and you can't collect money from a bankrupt corporation. How close am I.


If that is the case, I say disband it and sell all assets...in addition to sending the COO, CFO, CEO, and any other CO to prison for sanctioning it, either explicitly or implicitly.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: So good. Just so so so good.

I mean, ANGH, but it's still a shot of serotonin


Maybe, just maybe, something will happen now that they have his company on tax fraud.  Maybe they can use this to finish the eternal audit on him and charge him with tax fraud personally.

Still think ANGH though.  He'll croak before being cuffed.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Sniffs the air*

Smells like happening
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.


mind the ketchup
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?

If you were a fly on the wall you'd be dodging hamberders and covfefe and ketchup splatter


lol, teach me to scroll... "never!"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B b b b but Crooked Hillary.

Fark him, his kids, his base and the rat he wears on his head.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT'S THAT SMELL?

JUSTICE.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay, but does that disqualify him from holding office?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking by Friday
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?


Maybe don't be a fly on that wall right now. You'd be dodging plates and covered in ketchup.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure the Doom brigade will be here shortly to explain to everyone how trump wasn't really convicted and this just means he's going to be president in 2024.
Hehe.
Go on. Well. We're waiting!
😁😂
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FARK every single MORON who ever supported that criminal "human" stain.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
well, i'm sure they'll fire the intern that committed these crimes, he/she's only been there a week or two.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

somedude210: Lols. Oh to be a fly on the wall of Mar-a-Lago right now.

Anyone wanna bet what Trump will call for on Truth Social next? All our civil war? Assassinations? Hamberders?


It would require Covfefe Operations, Kanye may go DeathCon Eleven.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Double castration?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
America the sleepy giant awakens on news that something, finally, happened.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump Org what's that, never heard of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GOOD.

I hope the penalty is more than just fines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing of consequence will happen. Business as usual, no one goes to jail.

In 3, 2...
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
rookie-numbers-gotta-get-those-numbers-up.jpg
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank goodness for this. It's a small step, but at least it's in the right direction.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's Tuesday, b*tch.  Let's get a nice Truth Social post and a sweaty video rant from 8-Ball.
 
