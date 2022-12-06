 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Cops responding to shots fired call notice high profile vehicle attempting low orbit takeoff, give brief chase, but 0 points as he failed to stick the landing   (wjactv.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Boalsburg man, State College, Pennsylvania, Police, brief DUI chase, wall, trailer  
•       •       •

1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the wall?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Authorities say the chase only lasted approximately 30 seconds as the driver failed to negotiate a turn, "jumped" a rock wall and a row of trees, and landed on top of a two-axle trailer in an individual's yard.

Article COMPLETELY fails without a picture of this car. Video would be spectacular, but I want to see this car on that trailer, dammit!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Authorities say officers seized two weapons from Matis' possession, including a 9 mm handgun and a 16-gauge shotgun.  Police noted in the complaint that Matis "nearly struck" multiple police vehicles when he began to flee and officers say that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

and

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, DUI, and fleeing/eluding police, as well as multiple traffic violations.

but

Matis is being held at the Centre County Prison on $43,000 bail, court dockets show.

That don't seem right.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Authorities say officers seized two weapons from Matis' possession, including a 9 mm handgun and a 16-gauge shotgun.  Police noted in the complaint that Matis "nearly struck" multiple police vehicles when he began to flee and officers say that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

and

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, DUI, and fleeing/eluding police, as well as multiple traffic violations.

but

Matis is being held at the Centre County Prison on $43,000 bail, court dockets show.

That don't seem right.


Seems all white to me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police noted in the complaint that Matis "nearly struck" multiple police vehicles when he began to flee

Police speak for "he was 50 yards away from my patrol vehicle"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police say the driver was identified as 23-year-old Stephen Matis.

I didn't know he was so young when he started Pearls Before Swine.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Police noted in the complaint that Matis "nearly struck" multiple police vehicles when he began to flee

Police speak for "he was 50 yards away from my patrol vehicle"


He glanced in their general direction.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
unimpressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just a freedom loving responsible gun owner.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Authorities say officers seized two weapons from Matis' possession, including a 9 mm handgun and a 16-gauge shotgun.  Police noted in the complaint that Matis "nearly struck" multiple police vehicles when he began to flee and officers say that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

and

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, DUI, and fleeing/eluding police, as well as multiple traffic violations.

but

Matis is being held at the Centre County Prison on $43,000 bail, court dockets show.

That don't seem right.


$43K might not seem much to you or me, but this is central Pennsylvania.   They canceled a Fourth of July parade near there because someone dropped a quarter and everyone stopped what they were doing to look for it.

/that trailer that got hit was probably worth ones of dollars
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.