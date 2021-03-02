 Skip to content
(MSN)   There is "throwing the book" at someone and then there is beating someone senseless with it. Colorado nightclub shooter facing 305 criminal counts including murder, attempted murder, hate crimes, and, presumably, jay-walking   (msn.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I were the Judge, I'd read those charges and I'd also say, "And I heard your head got repeatedly stomped on. Huh...."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And creating a nuisance.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And lollygagging.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shooter was senseless long before his sentencing.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And littering...
 
beakerxf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sucks to suck.

//=and also be a murdering intolerant piece of shiat. fark this inhuman garbage.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Throw him and his dad into a rock crushing machine, feet first. Dump the remains in the drink.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And one count of being an accessory to being a bear
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.


Yeah, dad's a meth head, wanna be porn star, who thinks violence IS the answer. Kid was screwed from day one and the pronoun thing is to drop the hate crime charges.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These are the charges (from a local news article):

5 counts first-degree murder - extreme indifference
5 counts first-degree murder - after deliberation
44 counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation
44 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference
89 counts of assault or attempted assault
47 bias motivated crime counts
71 crime of violence sentence enhancers

And if you're wondering, the death penalty is available in Colorado but it's never used. So he's going to die in prison instead wishing that drag queen had killed him instead
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Still not enough charges
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fark
 
tbhouston
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why does the article keep misgendering them?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.


Per his lawyers.

The cynic in me thinks it's a strategy to duck the bias charges. I mean how do you prove it?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Sub Human: What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.

Per his lawyers.

The cynic in me thinks it's a strategy to duck the bias charges. I mean how do you prove it?


Exactly. They were trolling to see what would stick.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm so mad it took me three tries to correctly parse the swear jar.

///slashes.
/fuck
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Why does the article keep misgendering them?


If you're trying to be funny, reexamine your life.
 
LL316
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Sub Human: What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.

Per his lawyers.

The cynic in me thinks it's a strategy to duck the bias charges. I mean how do you prove it?


Pretty sure we knew they were nonbinary shortly after the shooting. The dad's biggest takeaway was something like "don't tell me he's gay!".

So dad should catch an accessory charge or 2, since he did this to the kid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, not a lawyer, but will the jury have to deliberate over every 305 count?  Seems like that means they would deliberate for months.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Creating a Nuisance"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think we all know that if the shooter was CIS, he would be released by now.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, not a lawyer, but will the jury have to deliberate over every 305 count?  Seems like that means they would deliberate for months.


And then the Judge takes two weeks to read the verdict.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Throw him and his dad into a rock crushing machine, feet first. Dump the remains in the drink.


WTF? No! I'm totally against that.  The water pollution part, that is.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, not a lawyer, but will the jury have to deliberate over every 305 count?  Seems like that means they would deliberate for months.


Juries often just vote to convict, sometimes even on charges where the prosecution presented no evidence in court. This happens when the list gets long.

In the trial of former Governor George Ryan in Illinois, the judge had to dismiss a couple of charges when it was pointed out the prosecution never did anything to prove them during trial. It was an OOPS! moment and proved the jury wasn't paying attention.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet another example of the criminal justice system's continued unequal treatment of the LGBTQ community.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2021/03/02/lgbtq/
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But at least he's not gay, right, Dad?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. Asshole probably thought he would die in a blaze of glory. Instead he gets to die in prison an asshole that got stomped into submission by a cross-dresser.
 
CRM119
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"And one parking violation"
 
spleef420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Avigdore: Yet another example of the criminal justice system's continued unequal treatment of the LGBTQ community.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2021/03/02/lgbtq/


And this has exactly what to do with this asshole? Because he supposedly identifies as non-binary? As has already been stated, he's likely using this a means to escape the hate crime enhancement.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spleef420: Avigdore: Yet another example of the criminal justice system's continued unequal treatment of the LGBTQ community.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2021/03/02/lgbtq/

And this has exactly what to do with this asshole? Because he supposedly identifies as non-binary? As has already been stated, he's likely using this a means to escape the hate crime enhancement.


No TRUE non-binary...
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spleef420: Avigdore: Yet another example of the criminal justice system's continued unequal treatment of the LGBTQ community.
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2021/03/02/lgbtq/

And this has exactly what to do with this asshole? Because he supposedly identifies as non-binary? As has already been stated, he's likely using this a means to escape the hate crime enhancement.


Prosecutors have said it's likely hate crime charges wont stick anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OdradekRex: And creating a nuisance.


And they all moved away on the bench
 
JAGChem82
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: Sub Human: What's this noise re: "Shooter prefers non-binary pronouns"

/the lede is buried deep, we need not worry about the lede.

Per his lawyers.

The cynic in me thinks it's a strategy to duck the bias charges. I mean how do you prove it?


It's a troll attempt by his lawyers.

Right winger sincerely believe that liberals support literally anyone who is non-binary or on some gender spectrum such that they would be too "ashamed" to render a guilty verdict and would rather let them go out of liberal guilt. Had Omar Mateen lived after the Pulse shooting, right wingers would insist that liberals would support Mateen on account of Muslim > LGBT.

I'm not bullshiatting any of this.
 
