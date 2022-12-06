 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Looking back on it, driving a sports car in the middle of a war zone with American licence plates was definitely a bit suspicious," says Captain Hindsight after four months in a Russian prison   (theguardian.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a little like driving a pink Prius with a "HILARY 2024" bumper sticker and "ENDFTBL" license plates through Texas.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's a little like driving a pink Prius with a "HILARY 2024" bumper sticker and "ENDFTBL" license plates through Texas.


What no.
He's still alive.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before moving to Ukraine, Murekezi spent six years in the US air force. He left the military in 2017 and started investing in shares and cryptocurrencies...

...aaaaannnnd that's when I stopped giving a shiat. Get one of your cryptobros to help you out, brah.

/blockchain
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's a little like driving a pink Prius with a "HILARY 2024" bumper sticker and "ENDFTBL" license plates through Texas.


Alabama.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it didn't go very well
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Before moving to Ukraine, Murekezi spent six years in the US air force. He left the military in 2017 and started investing in shares and cryptocurrencies...

...aaaaannnnd that's when I stopped giving a shiat. Get one of your cryptobros to help you out, brah.

/blockchain


And considering he served, probably should have seen the writing on the wall sooner
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, driving a Challenger is pretty much never a good idea.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suedi Murekezi, 35, was detained on 10 June by Russian proxy forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, where he had been living for more than three years.

"I would really like to leave and get back to the US, but I do not know how. I do not know what is safe," he said

If only the U.S. State Department had been issuing do not travel and leave immediately advisories for Ukraine and Russia since May of 2021.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want to say fafo for this guy. This is exactly the situation the state department exists for, no diplomatic cost to repatriate a us citizen. Charge him for his ticket and verify his id.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Looking back on it, driving a sports car in the middle of a war zone with American licence plates was definitely a bit suspicious," he said.

Obviously he's a master spy.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "Looking back on it, driving a sports car in the middle of a war zone with American licence plates was definitely a bit suspicious," he said.

Obviously he's a master spy.


My favorite part is that he took it to get the oil changed. Where were you driving it, dude? What were you thinking?

It's awful that he was tortured and endured the torture that is Russian prison, but I can understand why he's lower on the list than Britney Griner.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's a little like driving a pink Prius with a "HILARY 2024" bumper sticker and "ENDFTBL" license plates through Texas.


Run out of Alabama! | Offensive cars | Top Gear Series 9 | BBC
Youtube pKcJ-0bAHB4

It's been attempted
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FigPucker:

Aw nuts you beat me to it
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
camo.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Challenger is a sports car?
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you spend that amount of time in the military, freely choose to move to a war zone, drive a car that's not only American, but sticks out HERE, and not have any semblance of awareness? The crypto ish was the cherry.

My advice to him: pull a Costanza and do the opposite of whatever you think is the correct move. My God.

His CO in the Air Force is shaking his or her head.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After RTFA, I won't hate on the guy. He knows he farked up, he's totally owning it. He said he should've listened when he was told to get out, etc.

Dumbass move, but at least he's not whining.
 
