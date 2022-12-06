 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   Caption at least a partial English translation for this Japanese boombox ad. If you don't know Japanese, just make up something   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
    Caption  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Record goes where???"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Super Jumbo Yankee Disc Fits!?!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Godzillaproof?!?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Yes dear, that's what 12 inches looks like.  Just for the record, in Metric, I'm hung like a horse!"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"For the first time in her life, Sakura gets to handle 12 inches"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Twerve inches is so big!
You can put it are in?
It so good.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Yametekudastop!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 640x965]


More like this for authentic Japanese pron pixilation..

Not that I would know.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't judge me.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"It's the bomb!!!"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love my husbands's big 10 inch.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Your record player rotate with the fury of great sun. Please review as your ears explode with joyous sound. This is the version 3, much luxury more than version 2. Please buy with yen at the nearest storage of electrons. Only available for this day plus ten.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
quick and dirty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, it even gives birth to vinyl records.
 
