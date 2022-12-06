 Skip to content
(KPLC Lake Charles)   "For the fourth time in less than three years, Robert Attales discovered that the place he grew up has caught fire"   (kplctv.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is probably going to be the shortest episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" ever.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonders when it will sink into the swamp.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He verbally told us that he would rather see it burn to the ground before we did anything like that with the home,"

"The cause of the fire is still under the investigation, and so far no arrests have been made."

Let me guess, the fire marshall prayed with him
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is an arsonist.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Burn me once, shame on you. Burn me four times...
 
