(Daily Mail)   Yob lobs egg at crowned noggin. Bobby jogs lord away from job talking to cobs   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do boffins think of this? Are they gobsmacked?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail seems to solely employ "royal experts".   Their hard on for the Sussexes is at insane levels.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What YOB may sound like
Ablaze
Youtube yUtaEPKzRaU
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
EGGMAN!!!!!!
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bloody ell. I ope the vid is on the telly.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Banned from carrying eggs in public"

Odd punishment
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PLEEEEEREZE tell me the Bobby said
'allo 'allo 'allo what's all this then?
before cuffing the chav.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OY OY!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: EGGMAN!!!!!!


Goo goo g'joob.
 
