(Ars Technica)   Measles takes the CDC's efforts to stop it in Ohio personally   (arstechnica.com) divider line
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Small cost compared to the price of freedumb.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All of the sickened children are entirely unvaccinated.

Well, there's your problem.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's no worse than the flu.

/carry on dying.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It's a personal choice," right up until your dumb farking choice kills someone else's baby that was too young to be vaccinated
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: All of the sickened children are entirely unvaccinated.

Well, there's your problem.


Some of them aren't old enough to be vaccinated yet unfortunately, highlighting why anti-vaxxers are such a danger to others
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All of the sickened children are entirely unvaccinated. ... Twenty-six cases are in infants ages 1 to 2 years-who are eligible for their first dose. Ten cases are in toddlers ages 3 to 5-some of whom would have been eligible for their second dose-and there are five cases in children between the ages of 6 and 17.

All their parents should be sent to Gitmo.

Apologies to AmbassadorBooze.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Measles takes personally the CDC's efforts to stop it in Ohio.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Measles takes personally the CDC's efforts to stop it in Ohio.


THE Ohio. Otherwise your wording is perfect.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a new pet owner, I would like anyone who is thinking of taking Ivermectin to treat this to go find some other drug, because my dog is an idiot that eats everything and needs the medicine.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chagrin: It's no worse than the flu.

/carry on dying.


Measles resets the immune system.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DRTFA: MillionDollarMo: Measles takes personally the CDC's efforts to stop it in Ohio.

THE Ohio. Otherwise your wording is perfect.


Ah, shucks. I always make that mistake.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.  Just as effective as getting vaccinated, right?
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meat0918: Measles resets the immune system.


https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211112-the-people-with-immune-amnesia

AKA "immune amnesia". I was shocked to learn that that effect was only discovered in 2012.
 
