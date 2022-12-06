 Skip to content
(CBS News)   According to some government critter, the monetary restitution on decapitation should just be about $3.5 million, not $140 million, minus $136.5 million because of an improperly padlocked gate by someone with a bachelor degree, or something   (cbsnews.com) divider line
53
    More: Sick, National Park Service, United States Attorney, Utah, United States, Nakajjigo's family, subject of a wrongful death lawsuit Michaud, Dismissal of U.S. attorneys controversy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nelson  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minus 136.5 million because of the prevalence of the victims melatonin.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family Essie Nakajjigo, an activist who died in Arches National Park in 2020, is preparing to head to trial


Ahh... phrasing?
 
180IQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was some final destination shiat...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about marriage interference? Clearly this is also Alienation of affection.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$140 seems like wishful thinking.  Good luck with that.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: The family Essie Nakajjigo, an activist who died in Arches National Park in 2020, is preparing to head to trial


Ahh... phrasing?


She'll never be the head of a nonprofit now.
/ This story is tragic, and I feel for the family.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's horrifying.  Reminds me of That Video with the brick (if you know, you know).

In my imagination, Esther is floating in the sweet hereafter teaming up with Anton Yelchin and co. for a class-action lawsuit against bullshiat random deaths.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think a simple lock could have headed off this tragedy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
denny speech
Youtube SaSxTMrXbt4


Denny Crane the Value of Life
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...


What medical bills? Ain't no doctor gonna be able to do nothing after a decapitation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No jury in Utah would rule in favor of the plantiff seeing as how Joseph Smith read on these magic plates that the victim doesn't have a soul.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: 180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...

What medical bills? Ain't no doctor gonna be able to do nothing after a decapitation.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Minus 136.5 million because of the prevalence of the victims melatonin.


What, you think it's because she slept through it?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ... claims by the family's lawyers that Nakajjigo, who was 25 at the time of her death, was on track to be a nonprofit CEO ...

I think the real issue here is that a non-profit CEO could be expected to leave an estate worth $140M.

How about this: the government puts enough seed money into some investment fund for social justice and environmentalism so that it could be expected to be worth $140M in 55 years. If this guy is still alive to claim it, he can have it, or 10% can be in trust for his children.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Minus 136.5 million because of the prevalence of the victims melatonin.


Well, it makes sense.  If she'd been awake, maybe she could have ducked.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: 180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...

What medical bills? Ain't no doctor gonna be able to do nothing after a decapitation.


I think the joke went over your head
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: 180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...

What medical bills? Ain't no doctor gonna be able to do nothing after a decapitation.


Oh look, another troll in the tank for the big decap industry.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they included pics.  There's only so much you can say to the next of kin to comfort them in a time like this.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: 180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...

What medical bills? Ain't no doctor gonna be able to do nothing after a decapitation.


Boy I wish i could see your face as you find out what an internal decapitation is
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a non-profit CEO make $140M. Garbage 1%ers. Eat the rich.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/


So, I see that it is a single bar gate.  I am still struggling to figure out how it cut through the front beam of the car to decapitate a person.  The article says impaled so I am assuming it somehow penetrated the windshield and kind of poked through her neck and then the follow-up action ripped the rest off?

This is straight out of final destination.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was doing to say $3.5M sounded more reasonable than $140M, but then I remembered inflation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Staffist: Incog_Neeto: Minus 136.5 million because of the prevalence of the victims melatonin.

What, you think it's because she slept through it?


If she was white, the gate would have gently tossed a comfy pillow at her.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/

So, I see that it is a single bar gate.  I am still struggling to figure out how it cut through the front beam of the car to decapitate a person.  The article says impaled so I am assuming it somehow penetrated the windshield and kind of poked through her neck and then the follow-up action ripped the rest off?

This is straight out of final destination.


Story says it came through the side not the windshield

I suspect it hit the passenger side window just behind the A pillar and arced inward
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What about marriage interference? Clearly this is also Alienation of affection.


The legal term for not being able to bang your spouse anymore is Loss of Consortium.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I was doing to say $3.5M sounded more reasonable than $140M, but then I remembered inflation.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah in 2075 that'll get her a cup of coffee and a handjob at Starbucks
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: waxbeans: What about marriage interference? Clearly this is also Alienation of affection.

The legal term for not being able to bang your spouse anymore is Loss of Consortium.


I'm not sure how to put this politely, but you seem to be unfamiliar with either how decapitation works or how sex works.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/


The wind was strong enough to push that through the car?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

180IQ: If I'm decapitated, I'm going to want more than 3.5 million!  The medical bills alone have got to be more than that...


"paging Ichabod Crane to the courtesy phone"
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What about marriage interference? Clearly this is also Alienation of affection.


Loss of consortium? Sady, death isn't the end for all
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: How does a non-profit CEO make $140M. Garbage 1%ers. Eat the rich.


They don't.  As someone who's worked for nonprofits for 25 years I can't say I know anyone who's making millions.  Some people are making hundreds of thousands, but this isn't like the CEO of Apple or Microsoft we're talking about.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Flushing It All Away: How does a non-profit CEO make $140M. Garbage 1%ers. Eat the rich.

They don't.  As someone who's worked for nonprofits for 25 years I can't say I know anyone who's making millions.  Some people are making hundreds of thousands, but this isn't like the CEO of Apple or Microsoft we're talking about.


Well i should step back and say maybe the CEOs of places like the Red Cross or United Way or other multinational nonprofits are making a few million a year.  But those jobs are very few and far between (and still don't get paid anywhere close to their for-profit counterparts).
 
Loren
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sleze: So, I see that it is a single bar gate. I am still struggling to figure out how it cut through the front beam of the car to decapitate a person. The article says impaled so I am assuming it somehow penetrated the windshield and kind of poked through her neck and then the follow-up action ripped the rest off?


The only mechanism I can think of is the wind blew the gate into the road and they drove into it.

It should have been secured but he's asking a totally unreasonable amount here.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
do not dispute that park officials shouldered
blame
I see no phrasing Tuesday is back
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a little horrifying that killing a poor person is much less expensive, as a matter of law.

Not surprising in the least though.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, that is unfortunate ad placement...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
need an animation to demonstrate how u could lose one's head over this
 
lilfry14
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/

The wind was strong enough to push that through the car?


"The end of the gate impaled the car like a lance, and literally beheaded his newlywed bride right in front of him."

What I'm thinking happened is I think the gate swung open, say at a 30 degree angle from being parallel to the road, and the car drove forward into it, with most of the force coming from the car's speed. Maybe the timing was such that gate happened to enter through passenger window.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the government is going to claim Covid caused it?
 
lilfry14
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In terms of compensation for wrongful deaths at the hands of police, I think Tamir Rice's parents got 6 million and Daniel Shaver was 8 million.

So the compensation for her death should realistically be more in line with under 10 million.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/

The wind was strong enough to push that through the car?


Looking at the pictures, it looks like there was a stop sign attached to the gate. The sign acts like a sail, the gate itself is the pivot and of course it's very strong because it's a big steel pipe. If it swung out in front of them as they were leaving, it could go right through the door like a lance. It would have to hit the door exactly in the right spot; too far towards the car and it would hit the engine, but if it opened too late, it would just bounce off the side of the car, or maybe spear the back end.

The door in that spot is usually fairly thin sheet metal with a little sound insulation and a door panel on the inside. Certainly nothing it couldn't punch through. Basically the car drove into it, but he didn't have enough time to stop or avoid it.

Yes, the wind can be quite strong out there. If you drive through Texas in the spring, it's pretty windy...you'll see semi truck trailers being blown back and forth and occasionally blown over on the highway.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: I am still struggling to figure out how it cut through the front beam of the car to decapitate a person.


It's hard to tell without a diagram and better pictures, but this is possible:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That gate on the right of the picture with the STOP sign appears to be the one not secured. If they were driving forward into this picture in the right lane, that gate could have swung almost all the way around to where the tip of the gate was pointed at their vehicle. The tip broke through the passenger side window just before the B pillar on the car and then the motion of the vehicle swept the arm forward, through the passenger compartment. If the passenger was unable to duck or otherwise get out of the way, the gate swinging from the forward momentum of the vehicle would sweep around and decapitate the passenger with force if their head was caught between the gate and another part of the car.

Car accidents like this are quick, violent, the vehicle can be displaced or moved in surprising ways, and it's most like the gate was leveraged forward from a 4,000 pound vehicle moving at speed. It caught them entirely by surprise, the gate swung open in the wind at just the worst possible time, and within about 1 second it was a violent accident that was over with one person dead on the spot from decapitation.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


Marie Antoinette
1346-1776
R I P
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pert: Man, that is unfortunate ad placement...

[Fark user image image 346x750]


LOL! I imagine eating a hedge apple would keep your blood sugar low...after you shiat nonstop for a few days, blood sugar would cease to be a concern.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AbortionsForAll: Here's a link to an article with details on the gate in question.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/11/widower-of-woman-decapitated-by-gate-at-arches-national-park-struggles-after-trauma-files-lawsuit/

The wind was strong enough to push that through the car?


I'm a lead on the wind
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freidog: The family Essie Nakajjigo, an activist who died in Arches National Park in 2020, is preparing to head to trial


Ahh... phrasing?


I thought the same with "Opening statements previewed how the trial will hinge less on varying accounts of the accident..."
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A good 40-50mph wind gust and that stop sign would have been like a sail on a boat.  Then you remember that the edge of a rotating object moves a lot faster than the inner hub.

A hinge that requires lifting to unlock would have prevented this.  Having signage that was porous loose knit material would have also diffused most of the wind energy.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: Flushing It All Away: How does a non-profit CEO make $140M. Garbage 1%ers. Eat the rich.

They don't.  As someone who's worked for nonprofits for 25 years I can't say I know anyone who's making millions.  Some people are making hundreds of thousands, but this isn't like the CEO of Apple or Microsoft we're talking about.

Well i should step back and say maybe the CEOs of places like the Red Cross or United Way or other multinational nonprofits are making a few million a year.  But those jobs are very few and far between (and still don't get paid anywhere close to their for-profit counterparts).


I'll put on my pedantic hat and state that by "nonprofit" you specifically mean 501(c)(3)s.  Many nonprofits that are not 501(c)(3)s have CEO compensation in excess of $1,000,000 (the NFL, community hospitals, etc...)
 
