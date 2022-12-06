 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Human League, Bryan Ferry, Hunters & Collectors, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #412. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think i'm gonna survive. just barely.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: i think i'm gonna survive. just barely.


I do hope so.
Good to have you back
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and, cheers you beautiful lot. bloody hell i don't recommend this year's flu.

also, ty ty ty to the anon bestower of total farkdom. i shall only use this power for awesome.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

But leaving about an hour in for a doctor's appt. Likely miss the rest; it's a long trip.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i think i'm gonna survive. just barely.


Welcome back!

And thanks to anon for the TF!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just discovered Haribo do these
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Came across a band recently that I think may be of interest to this audience: Death Valley Dreams. Only had a chance to listen through once, but initial impression was positive: https://onerpm.link/540652552926?fbclid=IwAR0z3ebI9ExGVcw2bhpg-rUf3GrItHGEZ_e2r_nC_HLlerUGhPrJUaVK4sc

I say recently, but the single Words Like Fire has been popping up in my auto playlists for some time now and every time I kept thinking "who is this again" only to realize that it was not in fact an old artist I had just not heard in a while but was quite new. Best description I've been able to come up with is The National meets new wave plus some caffeine. I kid, I love The National. But it's accurate.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Came across a band recently that I think may be of interest to this audience: Death Valley Dreams. Only had a chance to listen through once, but initial impression was positive: https://onerpm.link/540652552926?fbclid=IwAR0z3ebI9ExGVcw2bhpg-rUf3GrItHGEZ_e2r_nC_HLlerUGhPrJUaVK4sc


Bookmarking them for a closer listen
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uranus: [Fark user image 850x1125]


using the term veeeeeeery loosely, yes. clocking in around 70% i'd guess.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: [Fark user image 850x1125]

using the term veeeeeeery loosely, yes. clocking in around 70% i'd guess.


this is what razormaid mixes were made for :P
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x566]


Those are even better than I imagined!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My xmess came early this year :) Also, hello all you farkers <3
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Hopefully things will get back on track soon but tonight I have to work as I've got a deadline tomorrow for some paper and I just can't focus during my regular working hours. So I'm going to listen but won't be in the thread.
Later in the evening there is one of the last The Cure gigs this year so I'll miss Supernova.
Enjoy the show and yay! for Bryan Ferry.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x566]

Those are even better than I imagined!


Yeah, they're quite neat!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone say 'Penguin' ?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before the fighting starts, I dare say that "Tusk" does in fact have some New Wave sounds on it. Deliberately, as Lindsey Buckingham had in mind.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to try and listen live while finishing up my purchase orders today, been really enjoying the GooTube rewinds.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thespindrifter: Before the fighting starts, I dare say that "Tusk" does in fact have some New Wave sounds on it. Deliberately, as Lindsey Buckingham had in mind.


i almost planned an IM for CM today, but in the end they're just not really alt enough. as much as i like them.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hi everybody.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Before the fighting starts, I dare say that "Tusk" does in fact have some New Wave sounds on it. Deliberately, as Lindsey Buckingham had in mind.

i almost planned an IM for CM today, but in the end they're just not really alt enough. as much as i like them.


Awwwwww  :'^(
 
