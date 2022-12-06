 Skip to content
(WAOW Wausau)   It's important proofread headlines   (waow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, what happened? I was out chasing my refrigerator
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a purple monkey dishwashing, or something.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case it gets fixed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important proofread headlines

I think you mean poofread subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught inside the home and shot by the police....because it was black....from being burned.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Principal caught sayoff
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god! First one, then...
<looks at a few neighbors' homes>
They're spreading!
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have made like a tree and got out of there.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens inside my home is MY business. It was consensual anyway.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once caught a Christmas tree in my kitchen. It had to grant me three wishes before I would set it free.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The holidays are coming from inside the house!  Run!
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iamos: It's important proofread headlines

I think you mean poofread subby.


Iamos: It's important proofread headlines

I think you mean poofread subby.


"I'll check it over for you!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The bastard was trying to steal my kid!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*Does not apply FARK submissions.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why you keep the net they sell them with.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We needed a coffin... er, a tree... and there are no lots open...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BURARUM!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The correct headline would be:

Christas tree. Caught sayof house that has stopped firing "See, told ya so" Is It burned or not. WAOW says yes. Poynette looking for needles -OR- "hello, I am write ornament to decorate and wait for answer again."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Frightened Fox News viewers want to know how the tree got into the house, and why didn't the homeowner shoot it multiple times. Probably Antifa or BLM tree.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What did the tree look like?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freetomato: What did the tree look like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i keep my door open, just incase...

s7.orientaltrading.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every year, one of the cats drag in some dead Christmas tree. The wife always wants to decorate the corpse. Think it's some weird family superstition about encouraging the cats to catch mice in the new year.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wanted for questioning..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Must have been a fresh juicy Christmas tree for it to stay low-key smoldering for so long instead of absolutely destroying the entire house in 2 minutes as a dry one would do.
 
