 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Tampa Police Chief resigns after acting like every other person who drives a golf cart to dinner   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
56
    More: Florida, Constable, Police, police chief, Sheriff, Mary O'Connor, traffic stop, Mayor Jane Castor, internal affairs review  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force,"

LOL. That's farking funny.

/not impugning the word of the Tampa PD, just laughing at that about all pigs
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force,"

LOL. That's farking funny.

/not impugning the word of the Tampa PD, just laughing at that about all pigs


You'd hate to see the ethical standards of the people who don't pass their threshold.....
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did she piss off??
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off to The Villages with you!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh if only there were any warning signs that she was prone to this type of behavior.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Castor appointed Lee Bercaw, who was assistant chief, as acting chief while a nationwide search begins. O'Connor served in the post for nearly a year."

So, it's a search for just absolutely the worst people, right?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She previously assaulted a cop who stopped her now husband at a DUI check point this cop got off lucky
Am I talking about the chief, her husband or the cop that did the traffic stop?
Yes

She also thinks biking while Black is suspicious
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Mugato: "The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force,"

LOL. That's farking funny.

/not impugning the word of the Tampa PD, just laughing at that about all pigs

You'd hate to see the ethical standards of the people who don't pass their threshold.....


...and get hired in your local prison.
 
The_Six_Fingered_Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.


The craziest thing was that she asked if his body cam was on. He replied that it was. She STILL asked to be let go after flashing her badge.

Like, how monumentally dumb do you have to be? Also, turns out that this little video had more to go with it. They were driving around their neighborhood, which is decidedly NOT in Tampa, as the law requires. The city charter requires all department heads (like the Chief of Police) to live within the city limits. Her Tampa "residence" is a rental.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire the cop.  His behavior was arguably worse.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I wonder does Hubby not have a license, is that why they were in a golf cart?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bACk tHe BluE!!!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Fire the cop.  His behavior was arguably worse.


Why? For not ticketing someone over petty BS of a golf cart driven outside a neighborhood?
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of people driving golf carts (not on a golf course), which in my mind was generally contained to retirement communities and maybe people living on a golf course, or people living in the "country" and not in a development....

I'm in a residential neighborhood (with a neighborhood association), not low end houses (midwest, average house value I'd say 350-400k).  All of a sudden in the last 3-4 years (maybe especially after COVID), there are at least a dozen, maybe even more, people with golf carts.  And they drive it all around the neighborhood.  We see kids clearly not old enough to have a license driving them around.   We've seen a lady with a baby in her lap, crossing OUT of the neighborhood across a state highway road with cars doing easily 60 on it.  Just seems weird how this "golf cart" population just sprouted up.

Just didn't know if this was something weird here, or is it something cropping up elsewhere too?

/call the cops?
//Ha, ha... one of the houses with a cart IS a cop
///haven't seen anything in association newsletters about it, so, don't know that anyone else has complained about it
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Ah, see she's rocking the "formal" Karen.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: kmgenesis23: Mugato: "The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force,"

LOL. That's farking funny.

/not impugning the word of the Tampa PD, just laughing at that about all pigs

You'd hate to see the ethical standards of the people who don't pass their threshold.....

...and get hired in your local prison.


You know what Mark Twain said
Let's go down to the jail and look at the dregs of society
When the guards change
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Castor appointed Lee Bercaw, who was assistant chief, as acting chief while a nationwide search begins. O'Connor served in the post for nearly a year."

So, it's a search for just absolutely the worst people, right?


I suspect the "nationwide search" will recommend quietly rehiring this guy.  Maybe working out a swap for another chief accused of child molestation who needs a change of scenery.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Gosh if only there were any warning signs that she was prone to this type of behavior.


You mean, aside from being a cop, and living in Florida?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mcsiegs: Fire the cop.  His behavior was arguably worse.

Why? For not ticketing someone over petty BS of a golf cart driven outside a neighborhood?


How 'bout stop ticketing all people for petty BS period? Or, alternatively, ticket everybody all the time with no exceptions for petty BS. Do it my mail rather than stopping them on the road to try and gin up an excuse to toss the car if a black guy happens to be driving.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone been following that fake cop down in Florida Dewitte's antics?

Guy throws a chair at a tow truck operator on a visit to Chicago, cops are called, he claims I'm a cop so the police talk the tow truck driver into accepting an apology later the cops arrest him when they find out he isn't a cop.
https://www.wogx.com/video/659127
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the ticket will be reinstated, right?

Right?


Hello?
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
unrelated story but Florida relevancy- I got stopped by the cops last night.  I was coming up to a red light and saw two cop cars in the straight lanes, I was making a right turn on red.  I came to a complete stop at the white lines where they were stopped.  Edged forward to the red light (Florida often puts a huge space between the white lines and the light itself, where you can't even see oncoming traffic from the white line) - did ANOTHER complete stop.  Took my right turn on red.  Immediately got stopped and the cop claimed that I "Blew through the red light".  He was "watching my rims".  Absolute bullshiat.  ACAB/FTP.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


"My wig!"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police do that all the time to get out of traffic tickets and such. Really wonder what made this time different.
 
abbarach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.


She even asked the responding officer if his camera was on.  She knew what she was doing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Castor appointed Lee Bercaw, who was assistant chief, as acting chief while a nationwide search begins. O'Connor served in the post for nearly a year."

So, it's a search for just absolutely the worst people, right?


These are positions that MUST be filled.
Similar to teachers, school administrators, HOA boards, and so on.
You end up with bad ones partly because there are just so many positions that need filled.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dletter: Just didn't know if this was something weird here, or is it something cropping up elsewhere too?


¯\_(ツ)_/¯

State law in Illinois allows municipalities to authorize off-road vehicles to be used on village streets as long as the speed limit isn't any higher than 35. No registration is required, no driver license is required.

Also, for vehicles to get from one location to another, they are allowed to cross state roads at a 90º angle, I.E., you have to stop, cross perpendicular to the state road, and then can resume driving wherever it's legal (off roads, or on village streets if you just crossed a state highway). So your example of someone crossing a highway with a golf cart is legally what is allowed and required in my state.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember folks: blatant disregard for civil rights and cover-ups of officer misconduct are just another day at the office, but don't you dare drive an unlicensed golf cart and pull rank to get out of a ticket. That's a firing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This kind of behavior is done all across the country every single day. Somebody high up wanted her out, otherwise we would have never heard about this.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Six_Fingered_Man: Red Shirt Blues: Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.

The craziest thing was that she asked if his body cam was on. He replied that it was. She STILL asked to be let go after flashing her badge.

Like, how monumentally dumb do you have to be? Also, turns out that this little video had more to go with it. They were driving around their neighborhood, which is decidedly NOT in Tampa, as the law requires. The city charter requires all department heads (like the Chief of Police) to live within the city limits. Her Tampa "residence" is a rental.


Might have been the drinking.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Do it my mail


In my state, traffic citations cannot be issued by mail. They must be issued in person by a sworn LEO.

Issuing by mail:
1. Can ticket the registered owner, who might not be the driver committing an infraction, and;
2. You have to sign the ticket to agree that you will abide by it, I.E., you will show up in court as required.

If you don't issue a ticket in person, the problem with #2 is now you have someone you ticketed "by mail" who never signed the ticket, never agreed to the provisions of appearing in court, and maybe never received it if it was lost in the mail. For missed court appearances, you can't go about issuing warrants to people who might have never been notified of a ticket and even if it was mailed to them they never agreed to to ticket and didn't agree to show up in court.
 
oneodd1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Anyone been following that fake cop down in Florida Dewitte's antics?

Guy throws a chair at a tow truck operator on a visit to Chicago, cops are called, he claims I'm a cop so the police talk the tow truck driver into accepting an apology later the cops arrest him when they find out he isn't a cop.
https://www.wogx.com/video/659127


Man I think he's only been out of jail for a few months.  This guy has a 20 year history of this.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indylaw: The_Six_Fingered_Man: Red Shirt Blues: Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.

The craziest thing was that she asked if his body cam was on. He replied that it was. She STILL asked to be let go after flashing her badge.

Like, how monumentally dumb do you have to be? Also, turns out that this little video had more to go with it. They were driving around their neighborhood, which is decidedly NOT in Tampa, as the law requires. The city charter requires all department heads (like the Chief of Police) to live within the city limits. Her Tampa "residence" is a rental.

Might have been the drinking.


This. So many genius decisions I've made under the influence.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Anyone been following that fake cop down in Florida Dewitte's antics?

Guy throws a chair at a tow truck operator on a visit to Chicago, cops are called, he claims I'm a cop so the police talk the tow truck driver into accepting an apology later the cops arrest him when they find out he isn't a cop.
https://www.wogx.com/video/659127


that was years ago... he ended up in prison for the third time in Florida because of his BS there, and I believe he *just* got out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: unrelated story but Florida relevancy- I got stopped by the cops last night.  I was coming up to a red light and saw two cop cars in the straight lanes, I was making a right turn on red.  I came to a complete stop at the white lines where they were stopped.  Edged forward to the red light (Florida often puts a huge space between the white lines and the light itself, where you can't even see oncoming traffic from the white line) - did ANOTHER complete stop.  Took my right turn on red.  Immediately got stopped and the cop claimed that I "Blew through the red light".  He was "watching my rims".  Absolute bullshiat.  ACAB/FTP.


This is exactly the reason I have a dash cam that records traffic, records the inside of my car (with audio), and has a display overlay that gives GPS speed on the saved video.

Any and every time I approach the stop signs or lights in the high ticket areas of my city, I turn the stereo off so the camera clearly picks up the audio in my car. I narrate my stop ("Slowing down, coming to a complete stop NOW, an counting...") and then I count off a very slow, lazy 4-5 Mississippis so the video captures the car perfectly still and me noting it on the video. The GPS speed on the recorded display also logs 0 mph for those seconds I'm stopped.

It's gotten me out of a few tickets when I take them to trial. After about the third time of an officer swearing they saw me "blow through the stop sign" and the video clearly contradicts them, I think the State's Attorney sent a memo to the department to tell them to stop ticketing me.

I now pull up to stop signs or lights and I see the cops there, but the don't bother with me any longer. There was one a few years ago (I think he was a rookie) who pulled me over and I explained to him "I'm the guy with the camera and it's all on video so go ahead and ticket me if you want." He did not.

It also helps that the patrol cars are now equipped with digital cameras that have a buffer. Any time a cop activates the lights or siren, the buffered video of the prior 90 or 120 seconds or whatever is saved, so if a vehicle is on camera in the intersection committing an infraction it is captured. If there was no violation, that can also be captured on camera and that's the incentive for police to stop doing this to everyone else because more and more people now know to FOIA the in-car video footage.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Fire the cop.  His behavior was arguably worse.


He could easily argue that he felt intimidated by having to confront someone in his chain of command. He knew it was on camera, and didn't delete it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dletter: call the cops?


Gotta ask: Why would you complain about this? It's a weird thing to invest your concern in.

Have you considered it is something that you should STFU and mind your own business? America needs a couple hundred million more people who can STFU and mind their business instead of being Karens.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oneodd1: Man I think he's only been out of jail for a few months.  This guy has a 20 year history of this.


Not anymore he's not. He was picked up again for bond violation for 'refusing' to delete his YouTube channel, claiming it was hacked and he no longer has possession of the password. Meanwhile, he was recorded talking to "Jennifer" FROM JAIL about the revenue from the channel and how they can't lose that income.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

indylaw: That's a firing.


Around here you get fired for farking with the wrong people, even if they are legitimately breaking the law.

A small-town mayor around here had a reputation for using her being mayor to get out of traffic tickets. One night she finally got caught - was pulled over by a sheriff deputy for a headlight that was out and then got a DUI out of the deal. The sheriff deputy was on camera in the car saying "I think she's finally getting it this time" or something similar, showing disgust with the way she had used her office to get out of prior traffic stuff.

The sheriff fired the deputy. Said the comment on the video was "unprofessional" and "indicated he was targeting her for enforcement" or similar language.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: He was picked up again for bond violation for 'refusing' to delete his YouTube channel


That's an interesting restraint that runs into 1st Amendment issues.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: FLMountainMan: Gosh if only there were any warning signs that she was prone to this type of behavior.

You mean, aside from being a cop, and living in Florida?


Your Virginian delusions of grandeur are adorable but I was referring to her history.  She was a very controversial hire and picked over the objections of the City Council.  In 1995 she was a rookie cop and assaulted another cop who pulled her over, then tried to kick out the windows of the cop car.  She was fired.

Of course, being a police officer in a union, she was reinstated after a month.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She will have a new job before the beginning of the year.

Thank the Police Union, benefactors of dirty cops, conspirators in hiding the records of murders and one of the most powerful and corrupt unions in the nation.

have no fear. She won't miss a paycheck.
 
sniderman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Flash a badge to get out of a ticket? Resign in disgrace.

Numerous accounts of killing an unarmed person without provocation? Paid administrative leave then transfer to another state where no one knows you.


???
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The cops in this country are determined to make themselves look worse every day.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: kmgenesis23: Do it my mail

In my state, traffic citations cannot be issued by mail. They must be issued in person by a sworn LEO.

Issuing by mail:
1. Can ticket the registered owner, who might not be the driver committing an infraction, and;
2. You have to sign the ticket to agree that you will abide by it, I.E., you will show up in court as required.

If you don't issue a ticket in person, the problem with #2 is now you have someone you ticketed "by mail" who never signed the ticket, never agreed to the provisions of appearing in court, and maybe never received it if it was lost in the mail. For missed court appearances, you can't go about issuing warrants to people who might have never been notified of a ticket and even if it was mailed to them they never agreed to to ticket and didn't agree to show up in court.


You get the license number. Then, get into position to photograph the driver. Compare photo to DL information for registered owner. End conversation.

Case in point/CSB: Last time I got pulled over was last December (expired tabs) at about 12:10 a.m. The cop was nice. He immediately informed me my tabs were expired. I expressed some surprise because I hadn't been keeping track of that and hadn't received anything from DMV to renew. But I told him I'd take care of it. Then he asked if I'd been drinking. (I hadn't). And he walked away. No citation. Because he didn't give a shiat about my expired tabs. He was fishing for a DWI stop and got unlucky. If I was black he probably would have come up with a reason to search my car.
 
sniderman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Everything is on camera these days...everything. Sorry chief no more immunity for you.


Don't be silly; police only get immunity if they kill someone.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Anyone been following that fake cop down in Florida Dewitte's antics?

Guy throws a chair at a tow truck operator on a visit to Chicago, cops are called, he claims I'm a cop so the police talk the tow truck driver into accepting an apology later the cops arrest him when they find out he isn't a cop.
https://www.wogx.com/video/659127


Jeremy Dewitt's is a legend. There are at least five years worth of videos of him pretending to be a cop when he had a funeral escort business. Most of the damage was done by videos he took himself. He's insane. And he's got crazy women around him too. He married one and then he had an affair and he's also been booked as a sex offender because he seduced a 15-year-old and I don't know what all else. He is a true stalwart of YouTube. Check him out.
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
what would the ticket have cost ? and now you lose a 6 figure or whatever salary over a few hundred bucks
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: That's an interesting restraint that runs into 1st Amendment issues.


Not if he's profiting from proceeds of illegal activity, which the state ruled he is if he's impersonating a police officer.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.