(Ars Technica)   Denver police test Apple's new Find My Lawsuit feature   (arstechnica.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a SWAT team for a friggin' stolen car?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's gonna be one expensive iPhone the police will be paying for...that they never even found.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The woman in question is, of course, not white.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man I can't even get the cops to take a sniff at my rear ending.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
aclu-co.orgView Full Size


I hope she ends up owning the cop's house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: The woman in question is, of course, not white.


Bears repeating:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: That's gonna be one expensive iPhone the police taxpayers will be paying for...that they never even found.


fixed
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

downstairs: You need a SWAT team for a friggin' stolen car?


Gotta justify it's existence somehow.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Judge should also be removed for signing off on the warrant.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In January, Colorado police officers confined a 77-year-old grandmother named Ruby Johnson for hours in a squad car without even offering a glass of water during a time when she was due to take her daily medications-why?

Because she's a black woman. Next question.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good luck to this lady, but it seems that the Tenth Circuit has already ruled that the cops can do whatever they damn please in the course of an investigation:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arrest_of_Robert_Seacat
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope she defunds that particular police department, in a most spectacular fashion.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the Denver PD says that they'll update their procedures and train folks on the change.  The county DA says that they'll reach out to other departments in the county and inform them of the issue.

Sure would be nice if there was one police force for the entire state, with the same standards, procedures, and training for all officers, so that everyone was on the same page for this shiat.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

downstairs: You need a SWAT team for a friggin' stolen car?


You won't find bigger snowflakes than cops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

downstairs: You need a SWAT team for a friggin' stolen car?



So the crem de la crem of the police force are too stupid to understand what the blue circle in "Find My" apps means.

Yeah, story checks out.
Pay the lady.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: The woman in question is, of course, not white.


Once the first cops laid eyes on the fearsome 77 year old grandmother he knew he needed backup.

His trembling hand reached for his radio. His quaking voice timidly squawked "I'm going to need the SWAT team" as the urine started to trickle down the leg of his uniform and soak his shoes.

Bravely he watched the house through binoculars from 1/2 mile away anxiously awaiting the help he had called for. He could only pray they would arrive. in time.  He hoped they would bring the armored assault vehicle. This was more than they had trained for. . .
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

downstairs: You need a SWAT team for a friggin' stolen car?


From the farking article:

According to DPD's spokesperson, the SWAT team was sent because of "allegations that six guns had been stolen and may have been located in Ms. Johnson's home."
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Other Methods to Track Someone's Location by Cell Phone Number

Download a SPY App
Use an IMEI Tracker
Caller ID Name (CNAM) Lookup

A quick internet search can give anyone a lot more options with a better promise of accuracy. Plus, cops have the authority to get a phone's location by asking that its location is activated by the provider.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: So the Denver PD says that they'll update their procedures and train folks on the change.  The county DA says that they'll reach out to other departments in the county and inform them of the issue.

Sure would be nice if there was one police force for the entire state, with the same standards, procedures, and training for all officers, so that everyone was on the same page for this shiat.


To paraphrase Mr. Carlin:

"If you need to receive additional training to tell you that using a computer program you're unfamiliar with to justify a SWAT raid without further investigation is a bad idea, maybe you're too farked up to be a cop in the first place."
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I hope she defunds that particular police department, in a most spectacular fashion.


You can't defund a police department.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops in this country are a cancer. A complete farking lost cause.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Usually, when someone tells the cops they've tracked their stolen property to a specific location, the cops tall them to fark off.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Watubi: Judge should also be removed for signing off on the warrant.


We ought to remove immunity from judges - make them personally liable for all of their decisions.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For all the legitimate law enforcement that goes on out there...

All of the violence, drugs, gangs, and shiat they actually have to deal with as police officers...

...there's always one dipshiat agency who has to pull something like this.

If anything, this is worse than the 82yo woman arrested in Alabama for not paying for her garbage pickup.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SWAT Team Busts Down Door Of Denver Woman's Home To Apologize For Previous Raid
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shinji3i: using a computer


I've said it in other threads: the number of people who believe literally anything a computer says is astounding.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Flowery Twats: The woman in question is, of course, not white.

Once the first cops laid eyes on the fearsome 77 year old grandmother he knew he needed backup.

His trembling hand reached for his radio. His quaking voice timidly squawked "I'm going to need the SWAT team" as the urine started to trickle down the leg of his uniform and soak his shoes.

Bravely he watched the house through binoculars from 1/2 mile away anxiously awaiting the help he had called for. He could only pray they would arrive. in time.  He hoped they would bring the armored assault vehicle. This was more than they had trained for. . .


Four and a half stars.  I feel like the quote "Welcome to the party, pal" needed to be worked in.  It is the Christmas season, after all.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: shinji3i: using a computer

I've said it in other threads: the number of people who believe literally anything a computer says is astounding.


Very meta.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RedVentrue: kb7rky: I hope she defunds that particular police department, in a most spectacular fashion.

You can't defund a police department.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: shinji3i: using a computer

I've said it in other threads: the number of people who believe literally anything a computer says is astounding.


You can trust me, I'm in the internet.
 
