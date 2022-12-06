 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   I thought renting out a cock and a couple hens was British slang for prostitution which explains the awkward bachelor party   (wreg.com) divider line
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. Had sex.

And also eggs for breakfast.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.penguinrandomhouse.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunderheist - 'Jerk It' | Future Shorts
Youtube DadQgI-OHSI
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rent chicken from Taco Bell when I get really drunk.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the stupidest thing I've read on Fark in a long time....and this is Fark!  The coop they rent for $485 for 6 months is $210 on Amazon.  You can buy an egg laying hen for $30 in their hometown at TSC.  You have to pay the entire $485 upfront.  You are supposed to rent something that either 1)you cannot afford to purchase or 2)the value depreciates.  On 1 - you can buy everything for half of what you are paying to rent and you can keep the chickens/coop after 6 months.  On 2 - The chicken will still be worth $30 after 6 months.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You Can't Kill the Rooster
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"My Mom was a rental chicken"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Keep on renting that chicken.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Fools - Psycho Chicken (1980)
Youtube UnBlst3T7bY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like guinea hen I'd rent one of those and chase it around for a bit
 
