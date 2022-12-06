 Skip to content
(Metro)   Good news for not so drunk Brits, this map reveals that you're not even in the top ten of Europe's heaviest drinkers. In related news, has anyone been tracking Drew's whereabouts lately?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are you challenging me?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russia would be off the chart if it was included.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

LATVIA
LATVIA
LATVIA
 
BFletch651
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are light drinkers?  I find this hard to believe.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I actually thought Ukraine would be much higher.  Not as high as Russia, but higher.  I guess we now know that when Slavic people sober up they are unstopable.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did England run out of booze halfway through the year or something?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BFletch651: Ukrainians are light drinkers?  I find this hard to believe.


All the Ukrainian booze got looted and consumed by Russians who should have been fortifying their positions and supply chains
 
