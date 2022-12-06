 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   After decades of painstaking research, scientists have finally learned why people catch colds and flu more often in the winter than during the rest of the year -- because it's cold. My mom could have told them this years ago, but whatever   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Innate immune system, Immunity, bacteria-fighting cells, new study, immune response, colder temperatures, rhinologist Dr. Benjamin Bleier  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 06 Dec 2022 at 9:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just put on a hat to preserve 90 percent of your body heat.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did you ever wonder why an upper respiratory infection is called a "cold" in common language?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because it's cold out and everyone is crammed into indoor spaces?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's exceedingly old news but, it's wonderful that we have yet another study that confirms previous studies and the studies before those. Some day, perhaps we will discover something new!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another was not to go outside when it's cold with your hair wet, you can catch pneumonia.

Thanks Mom.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moms forever: Wear a coat or you'll catch a cold
Scientists: WRONG WRONG WRONG. YOU ARE SO STUPID. IT'S A VIRUS. A COAT WON'T STOP IT.
Scientists years later: Uhhhhhhh you were right. Wear a coat guys.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean it's not the traditional holiday licking of the doorknobs?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amount of sunlight correlates to severity of colds, flu (and COVID-19).

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/getting-more-sun-could-protect-you-from-flu

"What we found was that higher relative levels of sunlight lead to lower relative levels of influenza," David Slusky, PhD, lead author of the paper and assistant professor of economics at the University of Kansas, told Healthline.

For example, when sunlight levels were 10 percent higher than average in September, it corresponded to a three-point reduction in the influenza index during the same month.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so if I go outside when it's really cold all by myself I'm going to catch a cold?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snocone: Did you ever wonder why an upper respiratory infection is called a "cold" in common language?


So you have to explain to people constantly that colds aren't caused by the cold. It's an idiot detector built into the language.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the article, first picture cut line.

chicken soup contains collagen, which can help boost your immune system, in addition to amino acids and nutrients that help prevent inflammation.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body.  It is a protein made of amino acids.

So CNN starts the article with an astounding statement.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it feed a cold, starve a fever, or feed the babies, who don't have enough to eat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's because you touch yourself.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: Is it feed a cold, starve a fever, or feed the babies, who don't have enough to eat?


It's feed the sarlacc, save the cheerleader, hide from Randall Flagg.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids in (often poorly ventilated) classrooms.  During the summer kids spend more time outdoors, where viruses don't spread as well, or at home, where they are not in contact with a lot of other people.  The start of the school year is an annual super-spreader event for all kinds of respiratory viruses.  And the kids then bring home whatever they pick up in school.

I'm still convinced that this has to be a major factor.  In the fall winter of 2020-21, when almost all schools went remote, flu and cold season was nearly non-existent.  I don't think that's a coincidence.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's because you touch yourself.


When I think of you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You mean it's not the traditional holiday licking of the doorknobs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids in (often poorly ventilated) classrooms.  During the summer kids spend more time outdoors, where viruses don't spread as well, or at home, where they are not in contact with a lot of other people.  The start of the school year is an annual super-spreader event for all kinds of respiratory viruses.  And the kids then bring home whatever they pick up in school.

I'm still convinced that this has to be a major factor.  In the fall winter of 2020-21, when almost all schools went remote, flu and cold season was nearly non-existent.  I don't think that's a coincidence.


Usually, it's been because the warm, dry air in a building is a wonderful host for this exact virus. Your immune system may be fighting with a diminished from nt, but the fact that everyone is locked up inside, swapping germs, is still a MAJOR factor.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids in (often poorly ventilated) classrooms.  During the summer kids spend more time outdoors, where viruses don't spread as well, or at home, where they are not in contact with a lot of other people.  The start of the school year is an annual super-spreader event for all kinds of respiratory viruses.  And the kids then bring home whatever they pick up in school.

I'm still convinced that this has to be a major factor.  In the fall winter of 2020-21, when almost all schools went remote, flu and cold season was nearly non-existent.  I don't think that's a coincidence.


That is likely a factor. But keep in mind all the other measures to prevent the spread of COVID would also restrict the spread of cold and flu viruses. Masks, handwashing, social distancing, etc.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids in (often poorly ventilated) classrooms.  During the summer kids spend more time outdoors, where viruses don't spread as well, or at home, where they are not in contact with a lot of other people.  The start of the school year is an annual super-spreader event for all kinds of respiratory viruses.  And the kids then bring home whatever they pick up in school.

I'm still convinced that this has to be a major factor.  In the fall winter of 2020-21, when almost all schools went remote, flu and cold season was nearly non-existent.  I don't think that's a coincidence.


Probably both.

I didn't RTFA, but have seen studies where they made people cold and exposed them to cold virus. The cold people were far more susceptible than the control group. Wonder what data looks like for warmer climates.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids


I feel the same way. Matter or fact, when the kids were little here and starting school in September I always made a bet with the wife...

"How long do you think until one of the rugrats brings home a cold?"

Never failed. Usually by October at least one of the two kids came home sick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Madman drummers bummers: It's because you touch yourself.

When I think of you.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: Doc Daneeka: I assumed that cold and flu season started in the fall and ran through winter, because fall is when kids return to school, and suddenly are spending a lot of time indoors with dozens of other kids in (often poorly ventilated) classrooms.  During the summer kids spend more time outdoors, where viruses don't spread as well, or at home, where they are not in contact with a lot of other people.  The start of the school year is an annual super-spreader event for all kinds of respiratory viruses.  And the kids then bring home whatever they pick up in school.

I'm still convinced that this has to be a major factor.  In the fall winter of 2020-21, when almost all schools went remote, flu and cold season was nearly non-existent.  I don't think that's a coincidence.

That is likely a factor. But keep in mind all the other measures to prevent the spread of COVID would also restrict the spread of cold and flu viruses. Masks, handwashing, social distancing, etc.


I wish we still had some of those in effect. Would be nice to avoid being sick as much as possible. The masking and cleanliness aspects really had good side consequences and the focus on better ventilation helped not just colds but allergies.

It's not like there's a measurable economic and psychological impact of being sick.
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And horrible bosses make people work sick and then get everyone else sick so productivity suffers.


Had a boss make me come in while I had the flu, I got so many damn people sick, including him but he took off for a week. It was right after christmas so it was year ending stuff getting done and people were in rough shape.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cold air is less humid. This dries out your mucus membranes in your nose, which allows more bacteria and viruses to enter your body. And thus, the rates of infection are higher when it's cold out.

/ta da
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: so if I go outside when it's really cold all by myself I'm going to catch a cold?


I've always assumed that the cold viruses (there are about a dozen or so that cause what we call the "common cold") are relatively harmless the rest of the year, and are probably lying dormant in our bodies until our immune system gets weakened by the cold temperature.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm eating activated walnuts and drinking alkaline water with lemon, so I couldn't possibly catch the flu or a cold.

I also have various crystals jammed in my butt, but that's for other....reasons.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Moms forever: Wear a coat or you'll catch a cold
Scientists: WRONG WRONG WRONG. YOU ARE SO STUPID. IT'S A VIRUS. A COAT WON'T STOP IT.
Scientists years later: Uhhhhhhh you were right. Wear a coat guys.


Nailed it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.