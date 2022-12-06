 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   What wood Jesus do?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Jesus, Keith Key, Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani, Labour MP Emma Hardy, Viewers of a BBC weather, saintly image - complete, art gallery, Hull Live  
•       •       •

1202 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 10:05 AM



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing. Not a damn thing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would Treesus do?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor Ent.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareidolia makes the world go round.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pff, it's no Virgin Mary on a Grilled Cheese.
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balsa. The crucifixion tale becomes less impressive once you realize the cross was around 8lbs.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was an Ent?
 
Sam's Mum's Cataracts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The resemblance is uncanny
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Deer Jesus
 
gregario
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Pff, it's no Virgin Mary on a Grilled Cheese.
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 758x1000]


I think that is 80's Madonna no?
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Do you know what we need to do? We need to get the f**k out of here, that's what we need to do."
 
Lillya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks more like a representation of the Green Man, or horned god. That's paganism kids!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus would chuck wood if woodchuck Jesus could.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My attention seeking thing isn't working well, I need a miracle - or the natural pattern recognition of people looking at clouds and finding familiar things.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He is probably a little cross about it.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks more like Satan, just saying...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like that artist is a member of a splinter group.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crucifying a tree seems redundant.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cleek: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareidolia makes the world go round.


No no, it's clearly that Christianity is the one true religion because of miracles.

Just like how it's clear Martians want to invade us


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/Why run a story like this? It's so f'ing stupid. I know, The Mirror. I don't know which is more appalling the stupidity or the people who want to profit from others stupidity
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's always the saying about half of people having IQs lower than average, 100. It gets even worse when you calculate the number of people with IQs below seventy. There are LOTS of them.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus? There's an image of Dog on this piece of wood!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Why yes, I am dyslexic, why do you ask?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stavr0: Jesus? There's an image of Dog on this piece of wood!

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x454]

Why yes, I am dyslexic, why do you ask?


I have an entire dogwood tree!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was a carpenter so I imagine he'd do a lot of wood.
 
cleek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 500x245]


JWRTFM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Nothing. Not a damn thing.


I'm not reading an article, but my favorite thing is when Jesus flips out and starts Whipping people and throwing tables and yelling and

...

I mean that's a Tuesday, here.  So I feel like he would have fit right in.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not that I'm religious but I can usually at least see why somebody thinks Jesus' face appeared on something but that? I'm not seeing that at all, though if I keep looking I just might have a sailboat in front of me.
 
