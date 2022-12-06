 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   I guess that's one way to settle a dispute over a laundry room door. Not a good way, but then again, this IS Florida   (wpbf.com) divider line
    Susan Hootman, downstairs neighbor Henry Wallace, call Saturday afternoon, call here.Hugh Hootman, open laundry room door.In, Hootman's wife Susan, twice.Neighbor Kathy Barger  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like Hugh Shootman...am I right! Law & Order: Geriatric Squad
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Story is false.
Florida houses don't have laundry room doors
Or laundry rooms by the looks of it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Armed society is a polite society.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They clearly needed more good guys with guns.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with Hugh Hootman
Don't mess with Hugh Hootman
I know you have expensive laundry
Don't mess with Hugh Hootman
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Story is false.
Florida houses don't have laundry room doors
Or laundry rooms by the looks of it.


In some older Florida Apartment complexes, which are 55+ frequently have laundry rooms.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: dial back all firearms restrictions and stoke gun culture until everyone has a gun

Step 2: use social and.consetvative media to short circuit everyone's self.control a d fill them with unbridled rage and self righteousness.

Step 3:... umm.... profit?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For protection? For protection.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just standing his ground.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there won't be anymore disputes between those folks, now will there?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like the gun is ok, so everything is fine
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A polite society.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are going to be so conflicted because a white man used his 2A rights to shoot and kill somebody, but the deceased was a white president of an HOA fighting to keep order in the property and had just put up xmas decorations.

Therefore this will be ignored.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to deputies, Hootman has a concealed carry permit and kept his gun in his pocket for protection to murder people that slightly crossed him, the true fantasy of all gun owners.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the adage we used to fight with our hands.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: So much for the adage we used to fight with our hands.


Those were men.
All we have now are these f**king sissies with their guns.
A pussy with a gun in his hand is still a pussy.
The funny thing is they think they are tough, and call people who can manage to go to the liquor store unarmed cowards.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Black_Lazerus: So much for the adage we used to fight with our hands.

Those were men.
All we have now are these f**king sissies with their guns.
A pussy with a gun in his hand is still a pussy.
The funny thing is they think they are tough, and call people who can manage to go to the liquor store unarmed cowards.


Bunch of adults walking around with security blankets.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They clearly needed more good guys with guns.


Clearly All of this could have been avoided if that mail carrier has just gotten busy blasting instead of being distracted by dialing 911 on his phone.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see her, I get a flashback and visualize her swallowing a giant rodent of some sort.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: A polite society.


Agreed,

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

A polite society.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one angry old guy decided he could be a prick to his neighbors with no consequences, and another angry old guy figured he could just dole out a major overreaction, and now they're both out of my way.

Meh.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sentient: So one angry old guy decided he could be a prick to his neighbors with no consequences, and another angry old guy figured he could just dole out a major overreaction, and now they're both out of my way.

Meh.


Just so you are aware you are defending murder because someone yelled at you.
 
blasterz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.


I guess your dad actually lives in the Deep South of deep northern Florida.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never forget that Florida is a Stand Your Dryer Sheet state.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sentient: So one angry old guy decided he could be a prick to his neighbors with no consequences, and another angry old guy figured he could just dole out a major overreaction, and now they're both out of my way.

Meh.


No waiting in the laundry room
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Republicans are going to be so conflicted because a white man used his 2A rights to shoot and kill somebody, but the deceased was a white president of an HOA fighting to keep order in the property and had just put up xmas decorations.

Therefore this will be ignored.


Shooting the head of an HOA could be considered a public service by some people.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chawco: Step 1: dial back all firearms restrictions and stoke gun culture until everyone has a gun

Step 2: use social and.consetvative media to short circuit everyone's self.control a d fill them with unbridled rage and self righteousness.

Step 3:... umm.... profit?


For the gun companies, yes.

They can't even be sued easily as the federal government has given them protection that no other industry has.

They view the second amendment as the right to have customers, and they're damned well going to make sure the NRA protects that right for them
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: Black_Lazerus: So much for the adage we used to fight with our hands.

Those were men.
All we have now are these f**king sissies with their guns.
A pussy with a gun in his hand is still a pussy.
The funny thing is they think they are tough, and call people who can manage to go to the liquor store unarmed cowards.

Bunch of adults walking around with security blankets.


If the blankets were infected with smallpox.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Whenever I see her, I get a flashback and visualize her swallowing a giant rodent of some sort.

[th.bing.com image 412x350]


My absolute favorite tv moment.
Except possibly the same moment in the original series.
Or when Digger yanks open a guy's toenail like it's a car hood.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He haz a sad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yet another example of why we're all endangered by people carrying firearms all the time. Silly little situations like this don't turn deadly - or even mildly dangerous - when people are unarmed. Getting into disputes and arguments - even heated ones - is a normal part of life. Killing someone as a result is definitely not.
 
honk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oneiros: They can't even be sued easily as the federal government has given them protection that no other industry has.


What sort of protection is that?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: He haz a sad...

[Fark user image 660x371]


he just has "resting gun-toting old coot face"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He finally snapped after a lifetime of hearing "Yoo hoo Hugh Hootman!".
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.


I always enjoy the
WHO'S YOUR DADDY?
DNA testing billboards myself.
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the bright side, that's three less republicans who will be able to vote
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.


s.yimg.comView Full Size

https://au.news.yahoo.com/beyond-disturbing-antiassault-billboard-sparks-controversy-after-resurfacing-125933446.html

I had to Google to try to understand what I thought was your hyperbole. I guess I was wrong. But not as wrong as Florida.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.

[s.yimg.com image 640x345]
https://au.news.yahoo.com/beyond-disturbing-antiassault-billboard-sparks-controversy-after-resurfacing-125933446.html

I had to Google to try to understand what I thought was your hyperbole. I guess I was wrong. But not as wrong as Florida.


Jesus Christ, that's not a photoshop???
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is EXACTLY WHY people owning guns is a bad idea. You could be a normal, rational, intelligent person who thinks they'd never, ever do something like this. But all it takes is a single moment of rage, of your emotions getting the best of you, and you wind up doing something you instantly regret. It happens to everyone at some point. You do something or say something in the heat of the moment and then, after you've had time to cool down, you realize it was something stupid that didn't warrant that reaction.

Except when you have a gun, instead of yelling at somebody, or hitting somebody, you've killed somebody. "An armed society is a polite society" is the DUMBEST FARKING SENTENCE because it assumes everyone is always a rational individual in constant control of themselves when in reality we're all still animals occasionally over-ridden by emotions and instincts.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was nice of the reporter to let us know how well the gun was taken care of.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"According to deputies, Hootman has a concealed carry permit and kept his gun in his pocket for protection."

Because how else are you going to stay safe from the life threatening menace of a neighbor that won't apologize when you demand it?

Every Karen and Chad in America is a "permilles carry" law away from shooting people instead of demanding to see the manager or calling the cops on people for being black in their the neighborhood.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That isn't a hoot man, not at all
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: thealgorerhythm: blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.

[s.yimg.com image 640x345]
https://au.news.yahoo.com/beyond-disturbing-antiassault-billboard-sparks-controversy-after-resurfacing-125933446.html

I had to Google to try to understand what I thought was your hyperbole. I guess I was wrong. But not as wrong as Florida.

Jesus Christ, that's not a photoshop???


If you read the story, they say the problem not unique to Florida, but it's really bad in Florida
 
blasterz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: blasterz: Florida is filled to overflowing with subhuman garbage. When my dad asked why I don't go down to visit him, I point out that last time I was there within five miles of his house I saw a billboard saying "She's your daughter, not your date" and another saying that stove burners shouldn't be used to discipline children. No human adult should need to be told those things, yet the monsters in America's damgly bits voted for Trump twice and DeSantis twice, despite having seen them in action. The sooner the ocean reclaims that monument to stupidity, the better.

[s.yimg.com image 640x345]
https://au.news.yahoo.com/beyond-disturbing-antiassault-billboard-sparks-controversy-after-resurfacing-125933446.html

I had to Google to try to understand what I thought was your hyperbole. I guess I was wrong. But not as wrong as Florida.


North Florida is a complete hellhole, and the rest isn't much better. There's no point in using hyperbole to describe it, as they'd take it as a challenge to be even worse.
 
