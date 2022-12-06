 Skip to content
(Metro)   "I'll be home for Christmas" gets new, extended UK version with lyrics like "As long as I get there by 6 on Christmas Eve, and stay till the 27th, because I can't leave"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
veale728
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But I thought they shouldn't strike because it benefits Putin, or something?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amtrak Joe is waiting for a call from the UK
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mind the Gap (in wages vs. cost of living).

/and vote Union
//unless it's LEO Unions, because fark those assholes
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Amtrak Joe is waiting for a call from the UK


henryhill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Xai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK so I'm on the inside and can tell you that the government is trying to frame this as 'greedy workers' trying to take from the poor innocent travellers.

Firstly the government is literally paying to ensure these strikes take place. They are compensating the train operating companies directly using taxpayers money to do so, this means the TOCs and network rail don't have any real incentive to resolve these strikes. This has cost the country over half a billion so far (rough estimate not hard figure, accurate totals wouldn't be revealed until much later)

Secondly profits at many companies within the privatised railway structure are turning over obscene profits, over 300% in a single year. (Angel trains financial statement)

They have frequently been dreaming the changes they are trying to force through as essential or much needed when in reality no one, either staff or the public wants them. One such reform is that they want to close every ticket office and information desk and force everyone to buy tickets online. Obviously many people will buy the wrong ticket so they are increasing the penalty for buying the wrong ticket to £100 at the same time.

I'm a driver and we frequently get framed as greedy, but to give every driver in the country a raise would cost around £29m, as you saw above just one company could cover that with a mere 12% of their profits.

This is about protecting the profits of railway companies and doing so at the expense of both taxpayers and staff and comically many people are buying into the government lies because for some unknown reason they think they will be better off if their fellow brits are jobless or on reduced wages.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
