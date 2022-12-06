 Skip to content
(MassLive)   I'm sorry TSA, I forgot the gun was in my fanny pack, I was too busy packing my leg warmers, Walkman, cassette tapes, Cabbage Patch doll and Aquanet to notice   (masslive.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Firearm, Concealed carry in the United States, airport security, Gun, State police, Airport security, TSA officials, mm firearm  
283 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 7:50 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat OT,, but subby mentioned Aquanet, I know of someone who named their daughter Aquanetta.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"a loaded .9 mm firearm"

Even a bullet 1/10 the usual size can be dangerous.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrBallou: "a loaded .9 mm firearm"

Even a bullet 1/10 the usual size can be dangerous.


I bet you can get a lot of them in a magazine.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Heh
The Aguanet reference makes me know subby doesn't have a daughter in ballet

On recital days you use half a can
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baka-san: Heh
The Aguanet reference makes me know subby doesn't have a daughter in ballet

On recital days you use half a can


Spanish-like typing detected.
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm no gun expert but it seems there is something wrong with the barrel in that photo.

Or is that some new feature of having barrels pointing in a different direction than the frame?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grokca: MrBallou: "a loaded .9 mm firearm"

Even a bullet 1/10 the usual size can be dangerous.

I bet you can get a lot of them in a magazine.


But how many can you put in a clip?

Also, obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

goodncold: I'm no gun expert but it seems there is something wrong with the barrel in that photo.

Or is that some new feature of having barrels pointing in a different direction than the frame?


When opened they do that and when you close it up it straightens up.

Anyone that forgets they have a gun should lose their rights to ever own a firearm again.  If you forgot it now then it's of no value to you in an emergency even though you probably will never be in that kind of situation to begin with.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

goodncold: I'm no gun expert but it seems there is something wrong with the barrel in that photo.

Or is that some new feature of having barrels pointing in a different direction than the frame?


It's so you can aim for the heart and hit them in the head.

/gun expert
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: When opened they do that and when you close it up it straightens up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grokca: MrBallou: "a loaded .9 mm firearm"

Even a bullet 1/10 the usual size can be dangerous.

I bet you can get a lot of them in a magazine.


No, the cartridge case is a .45....but the muzzle velocity is insane!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: MrBallou: "a loaded .9 mm firearm"

Even a bullet 1/10 the usual size can be dangerous.

I bet you can get a lot of them in a magazine.


Not any magazine nowadays, but one of those old-school Playboys - yeah, those'll hold a lot.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

