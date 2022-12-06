 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 6 is solace, as in James Brown was regarded as a solace   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldy time gamblers used to keep an extra card hidden in the bottom of their shoe.  It was their solace.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Solace", as in "Jebus, Quantum of Solace was a shiatty movie"
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a pun, that's a war crime
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Payback - James Brown - Live - Zaire 1974
Youtube hRubq5D-3kM
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: That's not a pun, that's a war crime


Soul-ass?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2005 album by Ion Dissonance.  An exhausting listen.
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I could tie my solaces when I was two.

/never learned english too good though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
