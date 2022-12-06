 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Probably the biggest wardrobe malfunction you've ever seen (safe for work)   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It also jumped the turnstile
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Elaine?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
dvdizzy.comView Full Size


// I need to find this streaming
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why the fark are you trying to get it through the door upright?
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Narnia's being relocated to another part of town.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The doors are closing."
"I said, THE DOORS ARE CLOSING."

/bing bong
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Citiots! Amirite?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mind The Gap... Mind Old Navy... Mind Abercrombie and Fitch...
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PIVOT!!!

/Got nothing
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey Lady... your box won't fit on the trai......Mom?!?!?
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Im not afraid of getting mugged, shiat like this is why I don't go to cities.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed that the video ended with her rolling it back down onto the platform.

From the headline I was expecting that she just tried to hold onto it inside the train while it started moving down the track, until it hit a pole or something and exploded into a million splinters.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wxboy: Narnia's being relocated to another part of town.


The (train) Line, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they'd just lifted it off the trolley it would probably fit.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Why the fark are you trying to get it through the door upright?


Does it look to you like they thought this through?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even with two men there would be all sorts of problems.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So much for fast fashion
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lay it on its side idiots
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The headline (and content) reminds me of this old classic: http://furnitureporn.com

(Also safe for work, but Fark doesn't like that they're not HTTPS or something)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Lay it on its side idiots


It might've fit upright if it hadn't been on that rolling cart
 
