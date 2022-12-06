 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Time to cancel that Bali vacation you might have been planning   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Indonesia, fall of his successor Suharto, Indonesia's post-independence leader Sukarno, political Islamic groups, Current leader Joko Widodo, Religion, Political parties, outside influences  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This include onanists?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You not married? You no bali here!"
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
High oil prices are empowering them to ignore the tourist industry, I see.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No sex in or out of marriage, what's a guy to do?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are Lindsey and Ted salivating???
 
Weaver95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good luck with enforcement.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This include onanists?


No one needs a bunch of barbarians rampaging around, Vudu - stuff always gets jacked up
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Good luck with enforcement.


They don't need luck, they're running a repressive regime
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The bottomfeeder will still risk it
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
for prosecutions to start a complaint must be filed by the children, parents or spouse of the accused couple.

so you're fine as long as your immediate family members don't rat you out
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.