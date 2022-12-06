 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Independent)   Firearms fired over feud with Mr. Flashy's friends in Finglas. Mr. Blinky and Mr. Twinkle wanted for questioning. Mr. Pink and Mr. White confused   (independent.ie) divider line
9
    More: News, Republic of Ireland, English-language films, Sinn Fin, Dublin, Ireland, Ireland's most notorious criminals, second shooting, scene of the fatal shooting  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 9:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not this time, Gal. Not this time. Not this farking time. No. No no no no no no no no no! No! No no no no no no no no no no no no no! No! Not this farking time! No farking way! No farking way, no farking way, no farking way! You've made me look a right coont!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fanny stuff. The answer is always fanny stuff.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine living in a country where events like this are newsworthy.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Comfort and Joy - Meeting Mr. Bunny
Youtube FHMFooKZsFs


/ best Christmas movie ever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Imagine living in a country where events like this are newsworthy.


It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Livin' life in peace
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Imagine living in a country where events like this are newsworthy.


Cab ride from the airport to the house...

Cab driver: "So, what's up with all that in America?"

Me: "It's a combination of too many guns and most Americans being dumber than a bag of hammers."

Cab driver: "Ah yeah, right...."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Imagine living in a country where events like this are newsworthy.


Sounds downright boring and depressing to me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Me: "It's a combination of too many guns and most Americans being dumber than a bag of hammers."


The Former is only a problem because of the latter.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.