(Al Jazeera)   Day 286 of WW3: Russia says it's repelled a drone attack at an air base in the Kursk region, a day after raids on airbases in Ryazan and Saratov. So I guess it's confirmed that Ukraine has long range drones. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
OK, this just pisses me off. Here's every single bullshiat argument about why we need to give in to Putin and his Orc army, in one easy location. Looks like Infographics has swallowed the Orc Kool-Aid. The points basically boil down to "Oh noes, there might be nuclear war unless we give Vladimir everything he wants, and we're all gonna die! FEAR FEAR FEAR FEAR!!!!

Why 2023 Will Be The Worst Year EVER
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The plucky upstart nerds from the AV club just figured out that the big bully is actually really weak and now they're coming up with a big plan to take them down once and for all. Gizmo distracts the dean. Tune in at 4am Central (Europe)
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It will take several days to stabilize the energy system after the latest Russian missile strikes, - the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
An airfield is on fire in Russia - this time in Kursk

It is reported that the oil storage tank caught fire, and the cause of the fire was apparently the impact of an unknown drone.

The governor of the Kursk region has already commented on the information. According to him, "there are no injuries or victims."

It seems that soon someone will ask to close the sky over the Russian Federation 🙂01:00
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions:

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region . At night, the Russians fired artillery at the communities of Nikopol, Chervonogrihorivska, and Marganetska. The enemy fired almost 50 shells at the civilian population - there were no victims or wounded.

📍 Zaporizhzhia . The enemy launched a rocket attack on civilian and critical infrastructure objects within the Stepne community. Residential buildings were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or fatalities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Today, the Russian Federation may repeat the attempt of a massive missile attack on the objects of the energy system of Ukraine

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warned about this on the air of the telethon.

"They can repeat today. First, the holiday (Armed Forces Day). Secondly, we see such trends that on October 10-11, October 17-18 they struck one day, on the second they struck somewhat less, but they still struck ," the military officer said.

He also said that the Air Force of Ukraine is ready for such a scenario.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Until this year, it was an ordinary professional holiday for most Ukrainians. Even despite the 8-year war on the territory of our country. But this year, the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became a national holiday. After all, without the Armed Forces, our country, our nation and most of us would not exist...

At the same time, this day also became a family holiday. Because in every family someone's father, mother, brother, sister, daughter, son, grandson, granddaughter, grandfather became the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And even those who have not taken up arms, help to defend their land and people's lives with all possible forces. Therefore, today the Armed Forces of Ukraine are all Ukrainians.

But above all, it is the day of our soldiers who are fighting the enemy on the front lines. Boys and girls, men and women, know that behind you is a reliable rear. These are millions of Ukrainian men and women who are ready to give the most precious thing they have for you. Just as you give the most precious thing you have every day for us.

GLORY TO THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE! GLORY TO UKRAINE! GLORY OF THE NATION! DEATH TO ENEMIES!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Our Armed Forces protect our homeland, and this gives the strongest possible motivation. They fight for freedom, and this always increases any power. They defend the truth, and therefore the future of Ukraine.

We are proud, admire, thank you. To each and every one!

With great respect, the President of Ukraine.

Glory to the Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!
🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Voluntary evacuation from Kupyanshchyna, Kharkiv region - ongoing

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, once again reminded the local residents of this after another shelling of the community by the Russian Federation that night.

According to him, the Chuguyiv, Kharkiv and Kupyan districts were under the artillery shelling of the occupiers. There is damage to private homes, farm buildings, and warehouses. And, unfortunately, there are casualties - initially, it is about 1 person.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
There was information about another hit by elusive UAVs on the state reserve plant on the territory of the Russian Federation

The object is located on the territory of Bryansk region.

It is reported that 2 drones attacked the Slava plant on the night of December 6. The diesel fuel tanks were the likely target, but there was no major fire.

Earlier, explosions were heard at this plant - on November 30.

Even more cotton in the Russian Federation in honor of the holiday!


fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Olena Zelenska received an award from the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security

The presentation took place in an online format, and Hillary Clinton announced the award herself.

The First Lady of Ukraine became the laureate of the prestigious The Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards for exceptional leadership in recognizing the important role of women in creating a more peaceful and secure world.

Together with Olena Zelenska, Kateryna Levchenko (government commissioner for gender policy), Oleksandra Matviychuk (head of the Center for Civil Liberties), Nataliya Karbovska (co-founder and strategic development director of the Ukrainian Women's Fund) also received awards.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The next meeting in the Rammstein format will take place after the New Year holidays

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated this on the air of the telethon. He added that representatives of several new states are likely to join the next meeting. What exactly - the minister did not specify.

"The Rammstein club group includes about 50 countries. But yesterday we discussed some new countries that were announced ," Reznikov said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It is correct that we did not let those who fled Russia to avoid mobilization to Latvia

Rynkevičs, in an interview for Neatkariga Rita Avize

Such a statement was made by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Edgar . He emphasized that there is a big difference between people who are against the war and people who are against their participation in the war.

"Non-EU countries such as Georgia have taken in these refugees and their numbers there are very high, with various estimates of over 100,000. This creates certain challenges. It was clear to us that these people were not against the war. They are against their participation in the war, and this is completely different ," the diplomat said.

He also noted that the majority of EU sanctions against Russia are only now fully effective - after the so-called transition period. Therefore, under economic and political pressure, the number of people who want to leave the Russian Federation may increase.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Latvia revoked the license of the Russian TV channel "Rain"

The relevant decision was adopted by the National Council for Electronic Mass Media. The reason for this decision is that the channel's activities pose a threat to the national security and public order of Latvia, said the head of the council, Ivars Abolinsh.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
For shelling Ukraine, Russia began to use missiles manufactured in the summer of this year

The remains of one of the Kh-101 cruise missiles, which were found in Kyiv after a massive rocket attack on November 23, indicate that the missile was manufactured in the summer, reports The New York Times.

According to Conflict Armament Research analysts, this indicates that Russia managed to obtain components for the manufacture of missiles to bypass Western sanctions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
The bodies of 49 more fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine

Since the appointment, the Commissioner for Missing Persons managed to bring home the bodies of 827 defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine, the Ministry of Reintegration reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
24 member states of the European Union presented more than 100 proposals for the training of the Ukrainian military, - Josep Borrell

"Our mission with a budget of 107 million euros will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The training will take place in different EU countries: 24 member states have submitted more than 100 proposals for training modules, which are currently being reviewed to make sure they meet Ukrainian needs," - the head of EU diplomacy said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
Zelensky came to the front line and presented awards to the Defenders, who are fighting in one of the hottest directions

"I have the honor to be here with you today, in Donbas. Allow me to congratulate you not only on yours, but also on the great holiday of the entire state - the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I wish you strength to heroically defend our state, as you are doing. It's nice to be in our Ukrainian Donbas. I believe that next year we will be in our Ukrainian ones: Donetsk, Luhansk, and I'm sure in Crimea," the President addressed the defenders.

He thanked the military for their service and presented awards.


Tracianne [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
2h
President Zelenskyy in Slovyansk, Donetsk region
The strongest.
The most powerful.
The best.
Our AFU 🇺🇦

Tracianne [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
A man with a machine gun who wounded a police officer is being sought in #Novoshakhtinsk, #Russia, reports Baza.

According to police, the shooter may be a deserter.

Roads are blocked in the city and kindergartens are closed. pic.twitter.com/0WfgUjw0FZ
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 6, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
This video published by Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, shows Ukrainian prisoners of war released in the recent exchange with Russia.

In total, 60 Ukrainian defenders returned home on Dec. 6, Ukraine's Armed Forces Day. pic.twitter.com/SN5VMhmTdX
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 6, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
hey russians

mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  

Ukrainians painted flower petals around the bullet holes.  In a sense, this is why Russia can never win.
 
bertor_vidas
10 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 26 to December 2 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Ketchuponsteak
4 minutes ago  
Its likely the Tu-141 according to Danish news, due to its size the warhead isn't huge. But it has the range.
 
Mechanicum
3 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Its likely the Tu-141 according to Danish news, due to its size the warhead isn't huge. But it has the range.


It still shocks me that a missile that large has like no explosive power
 
Marcos P
2 minutes ago  
Sweet is that a Mavic 2?
 
Mechanicum
2 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Ketchuponsteak: Its likely the Tu-141 according to Danish news, due to its size the warhead isn't huge. But it has the range.

It still shocks me that a missile that large has like no explosive power


I know it was supposed to be a super primitive observation drone originally, but jesus
 
refudiate
1 minute ago  
Yes, Russia intercepted the drones from Ukraine (, first manufactured in the 1980s) with the Russian air bases, either fuel storage or long-range bombers which Russia was using to fire missiles into Ukrainian territory. It appears that Ukraine targets the Russian military, while Russia targets Ukrainian civilians.
see: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukraine-modified-soviet-era-jet-drones-to-hit-bomber-bases-russia-claims

I rather like the tweet from M. Podolyak:
Михайло Подоляк
@Podolyak_M
The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point
12:25 PM · Dec 5, 2022
 
