(AP News)   Successful terrorist attacks on critical US infrastructure are successful   (apnews.com) divider line
7
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...
 
dracos31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...


Yes, because every podunk town has in place a plan for when Y'all Qaeda kills the power across an entire region.
Dumbass.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wait until they find the water towers
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dracos31: hubiestubert: Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...

Yes, because every podunk town has in place a plan for when Y'all Qaeda kills the power across an entire region.
Dumbass.


blame it on Antifa?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...


You think most localities have a plan for when multiple major piece of electrical equipment and destroyed by gun fire?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...


The power infrastructure is an easy target. Anywhere there are substations, transmission lines and step down transformers there is an avenue to attack. It is also impossible to practically guard against such. Expect more of the same from the right as the world changes around them. Children, all of them, in adult bodies. The next 20 years are going to be interesting... in the Chinese curse sense.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: dracos31: hubiestubert: Good to see that yet another state has a firm infrastructure plan in place during winter...

Yes, because every podunk town has in place a plan for when Y'all Qaeda kills the power across an entire region.
Dumbass.

blame it on Antifa?


Well, we did talk about that at the last meeting. Our secret leader, Mr Sm... Wait a minute! You're trying to trick me!
 
