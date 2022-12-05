 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Scottsdale Police: emergency school lockdowns last week were actually because of AC/DC   (azfamily.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerk (7/10) Movie CLIP - He Hates These Cans! (1979) HD
Youtube Tcwz8-EfFYE
 
Cheron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police say a student was instead carrying computer equipment, not a gun.

Was it Hunter Biden's Laptop?
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you been

THUNDERSTRUCK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The waves that swing both ways?
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd hope that in a school setting a student's assumption on seeing an object he isn't sure about would be that it was some sort of educational tool. Routine school shootings haven't changed attitudes, this incident won't change attitudes. But there ought to be days when NRA members and people in the gun industry read the news and realize that they're really farking up their country and need to atone with U-turns on what they want.

Point of contrast, people with serious cocaine problems: Many of us knew people. Word spread quickly and a lot of people got smarter and stepped back from their usage after hearing what happened with Steve. The gun people run out and buy more guns every time a gun tragedy hits the news!
 
