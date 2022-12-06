 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Disabled pup, Gravity was abandoned, but hasn't let that keep him down. He's been in foster care for 2 years and really loves his foster mom, but what he would love even more is a forever home that can meet his special needs in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes Jackson I'm pretty sure that woofday is down here
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The Desi update - He slept next to my head most of the night.  I kept covering him with a fleece blanket whenever I realized he was uncovered.  5:30 ish he made a trip to the cat box and had a drink, then he climbed under the covers and snuggled.  We've given him his medicine (he hates us, at least for now) and there's a bowl of food in cat jail with him too.  He's still not fully recovered from the anesthesia.  It took 2 days for him to really come out of it after his biopsy, and we're giving him Buprenorphine (it's an opioid)  twice a day through tomorrow and that's probably making him foggy too.  I'll probably spend some time in there with him later unless he' soundly sleeping.

/Buzzie really really wants in that room
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Heh!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Well, a closed door really means they need to be in there NOW!!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Hoover took that lovely drug too when he had a toe removed (growth on it).  When he walked, it was like looking a short, drunken sailor.  It also made him pace.  I remember sleeping on the floor, holding him in my arms to help him while he tripped.  Louie took it too when he had the growth on his leg removed...he saw LOTS of pretty things, eyes were sooooo dilated.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Thank you for the update!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Buzzie has shown me his thoughts about being locked out of HIS bedroom for the last 2 days.  I'm hoping the bleeding stops soon.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bite Buzzie's butt!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Hey, good job of getting to Kilo Kitty on Caturday for valnt9! Too early for this West Coaster to get up to help. If you read this, valnt9, I hope you're more comfortable and are home soon!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

skybird659: Hey, good job of getting to Kilo Kitty on Caturday for valnt9! Too early for this West Coaster to get up to help. If you read this, valnt9, I hope you're more comfortable and are home soon!


we did good!!!!


And I helped!!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

And I helped!!!!


yes you did! And DLC I believe
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I am sure fed ex loves me.  2 very large boxes filled with cat and dog food. And a couple of smaller boxes.

Because of one of my cat lady friends, I have cat and dog food for 2 months at least.


Dyson met the big dogs...and one cute little chiweenie.   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

yup, and I halped.  Said like just like that
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
We finally got Desi to eat, it took smearing baby food on his nose to get him started.  He backed himself under my Buffalo Bills fleece, he's rumbling under there now.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/just need him to go back for seconds and thirds.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

♥♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Right now he's thinking, "what the hell year is it?"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I always have turkey and chicken first stages baby food in the pantry. I'm glad he is eating.   Fancy feast kitten food is also a good one for them, turkey flavor.

Still purring for sweet Desi
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, I am sick. Boo! Second time today I've lost the contents of my tummy after coughing/sneezing. Took a covid test..might have been a very faint line. Will test again soon, just to be sure. And I had the bivalent vaccine too! Blarg! And I mask all the time at work/grocery too.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

well, crud. Hopefully it is  nothing.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's to your health and recovery.  Meanwhile, here's Dr Dog to give you treatment.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

My God, it's full of retrievers!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Shake and Bake reference (and contribution) dully noted! Lol!
/Bravo!
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

JACKSON!

(I really miss seeing him)
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just wanted to come over to this thread to thank DLC for closing out Caturday in valnt9's place.  Great job!

Cranky Andi: thanks for helping to get to kilokitty.

valnt9:  hope you're feeling better and on your way home NOW!

tigerose: hope you start feeling better soon!

Snuffybud:everything that can be crossed is crossed for DESI!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

JACKSON!

(I really miss seeing him)


me too, thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Glad to hear he's mobile. After Dulce's last vet visit with sedation, he was wobbly for 2 days afterward, too. I hope he heals well and quickly. And that you get good news soon!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

There's a line from Family Guy. I forget why Chris was snooping around his dad's closet, but Peter asks rhetorically, "Why are you so obsessed with my forbidden closet of mystery?" :D
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Hope you feel better soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
