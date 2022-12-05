 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Eastasia reassures population that they're well-defended from rocket bombs fired by Oceania   (thedrive.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, World War II, V-1 flying bomb, radar reflectors, modern air defense systems, China's People, barrage balloon, long-range missiles, barrage balloons  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2022 at 1:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its propaganda.
Ya don't hang giant radar targets on your critical sites.
Radar maybe the target identifier, but it doesn't mean it it is the sole targeting sensor.
Yes the balloons give false target readings. That's their value.  "Hey we are over here....we are that power station you are targeting"...NOT
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or the missile flies to the gps coordinates of the oil refinery and blows up there
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I predict their half-ass countermeasures will work as well as their quarter-ass COVID vaccines.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cope balloons.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
None can stand against the might of our bombs

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Especially when we bomb a car after yum cha just as everyone hops in and all the doors are closed and dad starts driving.
 
Theeng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Or the missile flies to the gps coordinates of the oil refinery and blows up there


Yeah this is just cheap propaganda, also I'm like 95% sure those radar reflectors are the same ones used by the USN.

/it's used by ships while in port so they can be tracked better by radar.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's ask the Japanese to send a "destroyer" to investigate such bold claims.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Izumo-class_multi-purpose_destroyer

That ain't your grandpa's Fletcher type destroyer.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.