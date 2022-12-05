 Skip to content
(Komo)   Kidnap County man receives $553 ticket from state troopers after driving over 5 miles with snow-covered windshield. Still licensed driver, folks   (komonews.com) divider line
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't  know which works better...
Redformanidiot.jpg or
Grumpycatgood.png....
Decision, decisions.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, Preview, then Post the headline, next time.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, he was on his phone the whole time, so, did it really matter?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't even bother with the wipers? I wonder if the snow slid off his roof when he stopped and cops just grammed it
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Warm it up, slide it off, clear it well, drive it slow
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How did they know it was five miles? Did they follow the car and let it drive like that for five miles?

I know, I know, they probably busted him five miles from his house.

If that is a picture of the car in question, there's no way they got five miles before hitting something.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Subby, Preview, then Post the headline, next time.


I hope the mods don't change it.

/Lived in Washington for most of my life.
//So I understand Subby's intent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Federal drivers licenses.  And have the military enforce it.

Problem solved.

Make the licenses 100x harder to get.  If you can't pass the exam and have nobody to transport you, or care for you, you are relocated to the nearest mega city.  Where you live in the pods and eat the bugs.  Like a good citizen.  You turn the world engine and don't cause any waves.  When you are tired, you can "go home", with some good drugs and a private Imax show.

All the problems solved.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Former Kitsap County resident here: after one huge snow many years ago - 30" over 2 days, I had to not only clear the windshield, but also most of the hood to be able to see where I was going.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bigger ticket than the trucker with the 530 foot trailer got
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IgG4: Didn't even bother with the wipers? I wonder if the snow slid off his roof when he stopped and cops just grammed it


Well he said his wipers weren't working.

I'd wager he just cleared off the driver's side and called it good, which it isn't. I've seen people driving around here with just a little peep hole cleared off, so it wouldn't surprise me. And you're right, after the car warmed up, and he was pulled over, snow on the roof slid forward and re-covered the windshield. Then the cop took a picture. Oh those adorably impish cops, they'll getcha!
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Federal drivers licenses.  And have the military enforce it.

Problem solved.

Make the licenses 100x harder to get.  If you can't pass the exam and have nobody to transport you, or care for you, you are relocated to the nearest mega city.  Where you live in the pods and eat the bugs.  Like a good citizen.  You turn the world engine and don't cause any waves.  When you are tired, you can "go home", with some good drugs and a private Imax show.

All the problems solved.


What the fark are you smoking/injecting/ snorting?
 
