(Variety) NewsFlash Kirstie Alley finds a way to leave Scientology   (variety.com) divider line
147
    More: NewsFlash, Kirstie Alley, two-time Emmy-winning actor, Kirstie Louise Alley, actor Parker Stevenson, loving mother, lead actress Emmy, Alley's death, film career  
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed her performances as a film & TV actor, not so much as a TV dancer. Looks like being 71 in 2022 sucks. My brother passed earlier this year from cancer, too. 😞

/That said, has Scientology lost a major funding source?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very nice, Subby
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow. Very unexpected.  This was definitely kept very private.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a shame that she spent her final years supporting Ol' Pussygrabber.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I really enjoyed her performances as a film & TV actor, not so much as a TV dancer. Looks like being 71 in 2022 sucks. My brother passed earlier this year from cancer, too. 😞

/That said, has Scientology lost a major funding source?


Miscavidge is bleeding their donors dry. I don't expect it to be around in a decade or so.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lorelle: It's a shame that she spent her final years supporting Ol' Pussygrabber.


Wait...for real?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She was the uptight blonde, right?
 
pheed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lorelle: It's a shame that she spent her final years supporting Ol' Pussygrabber.


She always struck me as a pretty terrible person. This just confirms my suspicions.
 
The Bandit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".


Similar: "Look Who's Not Talking Now". Great minds, yadda yadda.
Very sad nonetheless.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark cancer
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She was a scientologist?

Bummer.
Enjoyed Cheers, Wrath of Khan and Summer School.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looking back, an unlikely Star Trek actor
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Assuming that she didn't sign one of those billion year so contracts - else she's still in the cult.

/All hail Xenu!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't do coke and overeat processed foods 🤷‍♂
 
germ78
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djkutch: She was the uptight blonde, right?


No, she was the catty brunette.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, that was mean spirited, cruel, and we're all very proud of you.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".


My mom took me to see that when I was like six or so. For a long, long time, that's how I knew who she was. I must've been like 12 or something when I finally figured out who Bruce Willis was (let's be honest, almost all of Bruce's best work was R-rated).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Lorelle: It's a shame that she spent her final years supporting Ol' Pussygrabber.

Wait...for real?


yes and no
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Definitely an unexpected death. I'd like to say I'll remember her for her roles in movies and television. But her posts on twitter supporting Donnie Dingus, and her combative nature in defending his assholery to any and all comers on the platform some years back is probably more what I'll recall about her life.

One less Trump lover in the world is alright with me.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".


you and about 30 other people.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cheers was exponentially better with her than that hack Shelly Long. Don't even get me started on Look Who's Talking unless you're looking to waste a couple of hours!
 
BubbaBoBobBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What, "Look Who's Croaking" was beyond the pale for this website?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

germ78: djkutch: She was the uptight blonde, right?

No, she was the catty brunette.


Also a deranged pageant-mom/sniper multi-class.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great headline, submitter. 😂😂
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's still real to me dammit.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kirstie Alley defends, deletes criticized tweet on Russia-Ukraine conflict

"I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war." She added, "I'll pray instead."
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

germ78: djkutch: She was the uptight blonde, right?

No, she was the catty brunette.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Ahh. Got it.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Looking back, an unlikely Star Trek actor


Her and Kim, strange Vulcan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Subby, that was mean spirited, cruel, and we're all very proud of you.


Thank you. *wipes tear*
 
CADrafter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cancer knows everybody's name
 
germ78
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyhoo, RIP funnylady. By the time I was old enough to 'get' Cheers and watch along with the parents, she had replaced Shelley Long, so Ted's love interest was always her to me.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
she was awesome in star trek

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Rattrap007: I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".

My mom took me to see that when I was like six or so. For a long, long time, that's how I knew who she was. I must've been like 12 or something when I finally figured out who Bruce Willis was (let's be honest, almost all of Bruce's best work was R-rated).


I grew up watching Moonlighting and then I saw what happenned when Cybil was traded in for Kirstie, who as you all know was fine. I don't care what any of you lunatics think.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: AirForceVet: I really enjoyed her performances as a film & TV actor, not so much as a TV dancer. Looks like being 71 in 2022 sucks. My brother passed earlier this year from cancer, too. 😞

/That said, has Scientology lost a major funding source?

Miscavidge is bleeding their donors dry. I don't expect it to be around in a decade or so.


I'll bet people were saying the same thing about the Catholic church around 1900 years ago.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just finished watching the Star Trek retrospective "The Center Seat" and she was on it.

Weird.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 634x419]


Whoa! Never knew she was on Trek!
Also, good to see you Mapes! Long time no see!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x425]

She's still real to me dammit.


Depending on the day/weather/astrology, I can't decide if Kim Cattrall would've been better in Wrath, or Kirstie would've been better in Undiscovered.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I submitted the headline "Look Who is No longer Talking".


Resubmit as "Look whose not talking, too." give it a repeat tag.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kirstie Alley is mad about the Oscars' new diversity requirements for some reason
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP Kirstie Alley

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully not too deep of a cut with this one.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Don't do coke and overeat processed foods 🤷‍♂


You're telling me this NOW?!

Oh well. At least I had a good weekend in Vegas.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Don't do coke and overeat processed foods 🤷‍♂


I wouldn't do either.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sergeant Angle: AirForceVet: I really enjoyed her performances as a film & TV actor, not so much as a TV dancer. Looks like being 71 in 2022 sucks. My brother passed earlier this year from cancer, too. 😞

/That said, has Scientology lost a major funding source?

Miscavidge is bleeding their donors dry. I don't expect it to be around in a decade or so.

I'll bet people were saying the same thing about the Catholic church around 1900 years ago.


except it hadn't been invented quite yet
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her midichlorians have returned to the stars, to provide thetans to an untold number of rubes in the future.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She was lovely.

Then she was crazy.

Then she was mean.

Then she wasn't lovely.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She was hot back in the day and I enjoyed her in Cheers and her movies, but she turned into a double-cook. Oh well.
 
BubbaBoBobBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That voice, tho...one of the hottest I've ever heard.
 
