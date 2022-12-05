 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Post (UK))   Snowdon snowed on, snowed in. Snowdonia snowed on ye, snowed in ye   (dailypost.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Temperature, Wales, Snowdonia, December of near-record, cold conditions today, 1,085-metre peak, summit of Yr Wyddfa, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 11:45 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Snow way.

/ *snort*
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mountain peak gets snow. Breaking news, FTW!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Very informative.

Snow - Informer (Official Music Video)
Youtube TSffz_bl6zo
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Snow way.

/ *snort*


no, no, really. The traffic wales wales confirmed it, and you can trust them.
Eryri photos....looks like something from the shining.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Help him! Help the bombardier!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.