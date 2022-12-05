 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Please Ent-er   (zillow.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Mobile Apps, supported browser, Mobile phone, Web browser, browser  
•       •       •

866 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 10:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phallic phireplace:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a doggy door or a Hobbit door to the right of the fireplace?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably obscure even for Fark
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ngl i kinda dig it a wee bit
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Centrally located between San Francisco and Portland" = "If you hear banjos, run"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
700 acres in Oregon? I'll take it and live in the guest house. The primary residence can be rented out to some crystal worshipping space cadets.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At first I sort of liked it, but something is really really off with the interior.

The carpeted areas vs the other areas just makes my eyes angry.
 
wedelw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
yeah ?
No ?
Why ?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a person who loves trees, they sure killed a lot of them to make that ugly-ass house.

/and two bedrooms in 9000 square feet?  Seriously??
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If y'all don't want it, I'll take it.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I really need the Batman bathroom carpet meme right now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do I detect a vague Gaudi influence here?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image 640x529]

/probably obscure even for Fark


That's Ralphie's dad coming upstairs from battling the furnace after hearing his lamp break.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like to spend a few days there, maybe, but not live there. It's "neat," but totally someone else's hallucinogenic dream.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Do I detect a vague Gaudi influence here?


Oh, hey... yay me. Indeed: "reminiscent of the graceful and curvaceous architecture of Antoni Gaudi." https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/listings/shining-hand-ranch/

Just googled Gaudi Ashland OR and that came up. Figured it had to have been at least locally famous.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Do I detect a vague Gaudi influence here?


Gaudi and Arts & Crafts had an orgy on shrooms then read Alice in Wonderland together.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 700 acres in Oregon? I'll take it and live in the guest house. The primary residence can be rented out to some crystal worshipping space cadets.


Yeah, I loved the house/views out the windows, but it would be hard to take for more than a couple of days at a time.

Renting it out to goofs with more money than sense would be a good way to pay down the mortgage
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The wood floors are beautiful but would be terrible for drunk / stoned me.

/have trouble walking straight as it is
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A drive to the grocery store would be a 4 hour ordeal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is going to present problems every so often. Otherwise, pretty nifty place.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It isn't a bad house for a moisture farm in Mojave.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That some pretty decent digital photography,  really.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.