(Amazon)   We should talk about gardening tools. The linked "Garden Glove Claws Best Gift for Women" have caught my attention, and I'm sad I didn't see them before Halloween. Here's your Fark gardening thread for Tuesday Dec 5th   (amazon.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I like Hoes.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm glad Scalies are getting their moment in the sun.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Those will be used for gardening 5% of the time, pretending you're sabretooth 95% of the time
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

8 inches: I like Hoes.


In different area codes?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Klippoklondike: Those will be used for gardening 5% of the time, pretending you're sabretooth 95% of the time


Can confirm. I was gifted a pair of green ones a few years back. I've used them exactly once in the garden because they hurt your fingers to use.

They put the pressure on all the wrong parts of my hand and it just hurts. Much quicker to use something like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Jenny
Teased my homeboy Granny
In fact she teased so many
She was known as a garden tool
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My sister is master gardener. When she retired from being a top metallurgical engineer, she took the courses and unlocked that. I pick her up cool gardening tools at flea markets. When she visits next, though, I have one for her that i made.

I have a bunch of plastic buckets in the barn. I grabbed a 4 gallon one and cut the bottom out of it. Then I stretched rat wire over the bottom and hammered it down over the sides. Bolted it on place with a left over barrel hoop from a nail keg I had and flipped it upright.
You can carry garden tools in it and rinse them off with a hose and hang it to dry, plus, if you dig a hole, you can put the dirt in it, and shake it by the handle to sift all the stones out.

I was field testing it in crappy soil. Works great.
It's white and ill probably cut out a leaf silhouette and spray a green stencil leaf on it so it doesn't look so industrially reused.

But it is a cool invention, and cost me what I had laying around and 30 minutes of listening to live music on wvpr.

If you have pebbly dirt, you might want to try it out. Or collecting creek stones
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Or this one - my new favorite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The garden knife, essentially a small flat trowel with one sharp edge and one serrated edge, is my favourite. It digs, cuts, divides plants and it's a great weeder. I also have a pair of Felco secateurs on me whenever I'm in the garden.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How 'bout some love for trail building tools like this McLeod?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Or this one - my new favorite.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Picked my sister two of those at $2 each and she loves them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Schlubbe: How 'bout some love for trail building tools like this McLeod?
[Fark user image image 400x400]


I could use that as I do build trails
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those gloves seem oddly gender specific, no?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: Or this one - my new favorite.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Now that looks like a useful thing to have
 
cu_wire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a pair of those claw gloves, they are good for weeding smaller stuff that don't have deep roots.
Wakanda does get mentioned when they come out for use.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you had shown me that picture without context, I would have assumed this was part of some Black Panther cosplay outfit.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I'm glad Scalies are getting their moment in the sun.


Dedicated scalies spend hours basking in the sun.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: Or this one - my new favorite.

[Fark user image 850x850]


If you're looking for a gift for your gardener - this is the one. It's no gimmick, it's just good old traditional design and it works. It may seem simple, but they will love it!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's got to be the stupidest thing I've seen since 2 hours ago.  This looks like someone had an abundance of Catwoman costumes and a need for ready cash.   Gardening with those gloves would be a tedious aggravation.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As I get older I seem to appreciate this one even more !
Garden Weasel WeedPopper Pro
Youtube oKjJXPeDNMI
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I need them in little kids sizes.  Can you imagine putting those on a toddler and telling him to dig a hole?  Entertainment for hours.  Or at least minutes.
 
