(Twitter)   Not to alarm you, but Elmo is posting Christo-facist dog whistles now   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By all means, let's get scientology involved.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Messiah Complex much?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowjack: By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.


What did Mars ever do to you?

/Let him choose between Jupiter, Saturn, or Sol.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we pause for a minute and appreciate how absolutely farking terrifying this post is? The whole point of the biblical story of Noah is that everyone else farking drowned in the flood. In his analogy he is deciding who of our doomed species should survive. Nevermind his alt-right fanboys, this is biblical iconography from the least humble person on the face of the planet.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: snowjack: By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.

What did Mars ever do to you?

/Let him choose between Jupiter, Saturn, or Sol.


Elmo picked the destination, but I'd be just as happy with any of your suggestions.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves of the idea.

/it wasn't a documentary Elmo
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The best part is the figures at the bottom holding guns that are pointed at the humans
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowjack: Elmo picked the destination, but I'd be just as happy with any of your suggestions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice to see Elmo decided to fill his lithium prescription for a change.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey, that's my bit!"
imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least only one of the lions has a mane this time.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 621x465]


Mad Mike Hughes, anyone?

golfdigest.sports.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A few hours later, he posted this.   He seems thirsty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: snowjack: By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.

What did Mars ever do to you?

/Let him choose between Jupiter, Saturn, or Sol.


Or those animals! They don't deserve that
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: Can we pause for a minute and appreciate how absolutely farking terrifying this post is? The whole point of the biblical story of Noah is that everyone else farking drowned in the flood. In his analogy he is deciding who of our doomed species should survive. Nevermind his alt-right fanboys, this is biblical iconography from the least humble person on the face of the planet.


Complete over-reaction on your part. Musk is not deciding who of our species should survive---the voice he hears in his headis the one deciding.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snowjack: By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.


This is where I hope PeTA gets involved and goes after both you for animal cruelty for suggesting he do anything with animals and him for being an asshole to all animals by robbing them of vital oxygen by his continued existence.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: snowjack: By all means, please load up a rocket with Musk and dozens of large wild animals and shoot it in Mars' general direction.

This is where I hope PeTA gets involved and goes after both you for animal cruelty for suggesting he do anything with animals and him for being an asshole to all animals by robbing them of vital oxygen by his continued existence.


Okaaay, it was just a joke.

But I have a question for you, Mr. Serious. You got all uptight that I even suggested he does anything with animals, but he already does all kinds of stuff with animals without bothering to consult with me or other Farkers (though goodness knows he really could be getting better guidance from us than from wherever he's getting it now). Why you don't think those animals deserve a chance at up-close-and-personal retribution for Elmo's Neuralink animal abuse? Huh?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starship - We Built This City (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube K1b8AhIsSYQ
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's planning on making a female clone of himself and moving to Mars with her, there's some real potential for a silver lining here.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackasses and lemmings, two by two
 
utilaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 602x690]


The best people
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what he spent 44 billion dollars to do, shiat post on the internet. Dude, find a hobby that doesn't involve fascism, white supremacy, or nazism. Pathetic.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: [Fark user image 850x497]
Approves of the idea.

/it wasn't a documentary Elmo


My first thought too.

/Elmo is desperate for attention.
//Elmo is desperate.
///Elmo.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see him there. I guess the jackasses got priority boarding.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: This is what he spent 44 billion dollars to do, shiat post on the internet. Dude, find a hobby that doesn't involve fascism, white supremacy, or nazism. Pathetic.


He could have paid $10 a month to do that.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: the_celt: [Fark user image 850x497]
Approves of the idea.

/it wasn't a documentary Elmo

My first thought too.

/Elmo is desperate for attention.
//Elmo is desperate.
///Elmo.


He realizes Twitter is only Worth anything if it's a train wreck attraction.

Meanwhile I set up my own home Mastodon server and got into some good relays and am not really missing anything anymore.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a less Melony note.

A casual thought that sprung into my head when I saw that picture was that a bunch of rich people were going to launch into space, eat a bunch of endangered animals outside of the jurisdiction of any governments, then come back down again with an empty ship.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know when I think Christo-fascist, I think of Japanese WWII firebombing survivors.

The artist is better known for the Thunderbirds. Elmo probably just googled "Space Ark" and posted the first image that popped up. Don't sully Komatsuzaki's good name by association. He's dead and can't defend himself.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't there be seven pair of giraffes?

//obscure
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: giantmeteor: Can we pause for a minute and appreciate how absolutely farking terrifying this post is? The whole point of the biblical story of Noah is that everyone else farking drowned in the flood. In his analogy he is deciding who of our doomed species should survive. Nevermind his alt-right fanboys, this is biblical iconography from the least humble person on the face of the planet.

Complete over-reaction on your part. Musk is not deciding who of our species should survive---the voice he hears in his headis the one deciding.


I have a voice in my head who wants to decide who lives and who dies. She also likes to riff cheesy movies

No, she isn't Tom Servo.

Yes, I'll pull back and let her make art.
Yes, I'll pull back and let her eat AN ENTIRE BAG OF GUMMY BEARS IN ONE SITTING.
No, she's not allowed to kill anybody.
No, she's not allowed to excessively speed anymore.
Gotta put limits on that stuff.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one love that Musk is pushing space exploration and technology. I hope he does take a bunch of looneys to Mars. It will be cool to watch.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: The best part is the figures at the bottom holding guns that are pointed at the humans


I think that's a kaiju Batman eating the Titanic in the background
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So has he picked out a name for his cult yet?  Is he busy writing a scripture for it?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Can we pause for a minute and appreciate how absolutely farking terrifying this post is? The whole point of the biblical story of Noah is that everyone else farking drowned in the flood. In his analogy he is deciding who of our doomed species should survive.


Oh, you're one to talk.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk is obviously B Ark material.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is going to a) make it alive to Mars 2) if someone does, they're not going to survive on Mars for long 3) ??? 4) Profit
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.
 
Eidola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Elmo probably just googled "Space Ark" and posted the first image that popped up.


Quite possibly! haha
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, please: Build a rocket, a passenger rocket, to take people to Mars.  Price the tickets so that only millionaires, billionaires, can afford it. Sell it as exclusive. Expensive. Exotic. Enviable. Pack 'em in there.

Then light the fuse.

/Use the N1-L3
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Can we pause for a minute and appreciate how absolutely farking terrifying this post is? The whole point of the biblical story of Noah is that everyone else farking drowned in the flood. In his analogy he is deciding who of our doomed species should survive. Nevermind his alt-right fanboys, this is biblical iconography from the least humble person on the face of the planet.


Wasn't this a Love Death Robots episode?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wholeheartedly support you creating a "B" ark.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: On a less Melony note.

A casual thought that sprung into my head when I saw that picture was that a bunch of rich people were going to launch into space, eat a bunch of endangered animals outside of the jurisdiction of any governments, then come back down again with an empty ship.


I was thinking of the end of Don't Look Up.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mars? Try the seventh planet.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Shouldn't there be seven pair of giraffes?

//obscure


Clean vs unclean animals.

Are Giraffes clean?
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
