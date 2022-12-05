 Skip to content
(Patch)   Drive-thru at TD Bank was poorly designed, with all those windows, counters, desks, and bushes in the way   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, English-language films, bank lobby, physical injuries, compact car, elderly woman, Damage, Initial investigations, Firefighters  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 85 years old dad noticed he was starting to have difficulties backing up while driving so he decided his driving days were over and sold his car. He did not wait to have an accident.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: My 85 years old dad noticed he was starting to have difficulties backing up while driving so he decided his driving days were over and sold his car. He did not wait to have an accident.


Having an accident while you're backing it up is the worst.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My 65 year old father, with a glioblastoma and no feeling in his fingers or toes, went on trips while mom left him alone on days. A Dodge Challenger. One day mom sees a fuel charge from near the casino, so she takes his picture so they have something recent to refer to when he goes missing and they need to put out a silver alert.

/he was gone about three months after that
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: My 85 years old dad noticed he was starting to have difficulties backing up while driving so he decided his driving days were over and sold his car. He did not wait to have an accident.


He didn't wait? Smart man, no telling how much longer he might be alive! I say he should drive through the front wall of the DMV, place his license on the dashboard, and walk away.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: talkertopc: My 85 years old dad noticed he was starting to have difficulties backing up while driving so he decided his driving days were over and sold his car. He did not wait to have an accident.

Having an accident while you're backing it up is the worst.


That explains the urine stains on the floor in front of the tape-drive.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I told them it was a bad idea to have the farmers' market in the bank lobby, but did they listen?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All of the people are going to sue the bank, right? I mean, they're suing the Apple store for someone else's accident, this just seems like a natural progression.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TD

Ta- DA!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Elderly Woman"

What does the writer consider "elderly"? No age is given. 🤔
 
