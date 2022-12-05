 Skip to content
(Rappahannock News)   Shenandoah National Park officials would appreciate it if you morons would stop running over deer on Skyline Drive   (rappnews.com) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If a deer's death is the price of me sending some important text messages, that's a cost I'm willing to mostly pass on to my car insurance company.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Around here, the damn deer wait until the car is on top of them before jumping out.

The wife had one run into the side of her Jeep...pulled deer hair out of the door hinge.

They are not the brightest of animals.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Skyline Drive
Youtube SFA03q_XIXk
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought the speed limit was around 35mph. Seems like you can avoid most deer and even then most severe accidents at that speed.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Drivers have gotten worse in the past two years. I see much less enforcement nowadays than previously. I don't know if new movies came out that glorified moronic driving, that also worsened the situation.

Slow 'er down there Turbo, when you're in deer country.

I don't know if it's just more deer - there are more bears and coyotes and perhaps even larger predators in Virginia nowadays.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Deer are suicidal mammals anytime they're near a road.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Exactly why I avoid rural roads at night...  two legged 'deer' in the city don't leave dents when they run out in front of you....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flowery Twats: Around here, the damn deer wait until the car is on top of them before jumping out.

The wife had one run into the side of her Jeep...pulled deer hair out of the door hinge.

They are not the brightest of animals.


Yep - I'm gonna go out on a very sturdy limb here and guess that substantially more deer-involved crashes are the proximate fault of the deer, not the driver.  They are farking suicidal
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I thought the speed limit was around 35mph. Seems like you can avoid most deer and even then most severe accidents at that speed.


Folks with high powered cars DGAS about speed limits.. that,s why they bought them.. do feel sorry for the deer, though.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark off with your nonsense. I had a perfectly good vehicle, was driving just under the limit, and totalled my car due to a deer jumping out. It happens.
 
