 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Prepare to be shocked, but it's looking like the Supreme Court conservatives agree that a bigoted website designer should be allowed to refuse service to gay people. Oh, you're not shocked? Not even a little bit? Alrighty then   (cnn.com) divider line
105
    More: Murica, Same-sex marriage, Marriage, Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Neil Gorsuch, history of public accommodation laws, Lorie Smith, Sonia Sotomayor, conservative members of the Supreme Court  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Dec 2022 at 5:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not refuse service to travelers who seek to stay at my hotel, especially if they are people of color? Why not refuse to allow Muslims to work in my shop or open a bank account? How about refusing to teach women and girls?

It's happening and the ones responsible need to be dealt with.

/looking at SCOTUS.
//Let's stop the Christian Taliban today.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are churches today that refuse to perform "interracial" marriages. Not many, but it comes up. Churches can't be compelled to marry anybody. (The "ministerial exception", which the SC(R)OTUS types love, and have expanded.)

But people with those beliefs act on them outside of a church context: https://www.cnn.com/2009/US/11/03/louisiana.interracial.marriage/index.html

The law has not allowed that up to now. If the conservative tools on the court decide to gut equal accommodation laws, there's no way to shave it fine enough to prevent people from refusing interracial marriages, or re-marriage after divorce, or non-Christian marriage, or whatever. Of course, that might be what they want...

I might be willing to accept an "expressive content" exception. if it were narrowly tailored and didn't count things like food or limos or flowers, etc. Words only. You can imagine how likely I think a "narrowly tailored" decision is from SCROTUS, though.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?


[business's name] - Proudly serving only atheists since 2022.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

educated: Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?

[business's name] - Proudly serving only atheists since 2022.


Honestly, that sounds like a safer space to shop at than most.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?


It's not that I hate Catholics, it's just that I find the idea of transubstantiation to be morally objectionable, so therefore I won't photograph any event where Communion is served.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They need to be impeached.  Homophobia has no place in this country except the garbage.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?


Logically, yes. With this court? LOL.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a free speech case. You can see that by asking yourself the reverse should a gay website maker have to use their artistic talents to make a website saying that homosexuality is wrong. This is completely different than food or lodging or anything else.
 
Hinged
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This case is strange because there's no victim (apparently).  

Is there a homosexual couple suing her?  The story says that she hasn't even started this online business yet.


Am I missing something?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This shiat's out of control.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: educated: Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?

[business's name] - Proudly serving only atheists since 2022.

Honestly, that sounds like a safer space to shop at than most.


Until you consider the faith warriors delusions of being tasked with burning it down...

I am sure this had been hashed out in many a fark thread for which I've not been present - but does a person of faith have a case if they are turned away from an atheist business?
Could they claim religious persecution and win on the technical fact that atheism is not a religion?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is all just table setting for when white evangelicals decide it's time to announce that discriminating against black people is a sincerely held belief of their religion.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is becoming my sincere belief that I should not do business with Christians.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hinged: This case is strange because there's no victim (apparently).  

Is there a homosexual couple suing her?  The story says that she hasn't even started this online business yet.


Am I missing something?


God, where to start?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate it but in this case a "forum provider" can set any rules they want to set. It's up to dumbasses to agree.

/ I had the opposite problem, couldn't ban haters fast enough.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abracapocalypse: You can see that by asking yourself the reverse should a gay website maker have to use their artistic talents to make a website saying that homosexuality is wrong


I mean, I'd laugh, but given this case and the case of the religious nutjob coach in Washington state... it's clear that the Supreme Court IS EXPLICIT in that Christians (and other hyper-conservative religions) have more rights than LGBTQ people.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hoblit: It is becoming my sincere belief that I should not do business with Christians.


anyone who advertises themselves as a Christian businessman it the first guy who will screw you over.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?


On that last part, I'll give you one guess
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?


America's evangelical maniacs threw that out the window long ago.

/ Along with baby Jesus in the bath water.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?


He went out for a beer.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So private companies don't have to service and work with icky gays, but it's illegal for social media companies to not want to work with Trumperters?

Hypocrisy much?
 
jaerik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If any lawyers with SCOTUS-level ambitions would like a volunteer to summarily fire a bunch of Christians from his business to get standing for a lawsuit in the other direction, please give me a call. After all, it's apparently now my right to discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion. It is my profoundly, deeply held religious belief that Christians are immoral and evil and against my personal ethics system, and I don't want to pay or serve them.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ya know, the harder the conservatives try and force their religion on others, the more people will resist.
All this does is turn society against Christianity.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm really sick of this nonsense.  I realize it's practically impossible, but it's time for a constitutional amendment stating that discrimination by any public or private institution which engages in commerce on the basis of race, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or gender identity is expressly forbidden.  The right to non discrimination has to be of a higher priority than the right to religious expression.
 
Lyger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why I stay in the closet. I can't go one day without being reminded that at least half of this country wants me dead.

I'm so tired, and I'm so scared. And I'm so tired of being so scared.
 
paulleah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do these people feel the need to say "no because it's a gay wedding". Why not say "I'm booked up" or "I don't think I'd do a good job with this particular project" or how about a good old fashioned "no" with no reason.

All of these are fine.  Why be an a-hole about it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

educated: Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?

[business's name] - Proudly serving only atheists since 2022.


*ring*
"Athiest Party supplies, how can I help you?"
"My daughter's birthday party is in an hour, and the rental place was supposed to have helium, and they don't.  Do you guys carry helium canisters?"
"We sure do!"
"Oh thank God, I'll be there in 5 minutes."
"Oh. Actually don't come.  We don't serve your kind."
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Refusing to commit to judicial reform was totally worth it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus is just fine with hating teh gays.

Christians want to see the end of humanity. That is evil. Every Christian is evil.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I'm really sick of this nonsense.  I realize it's practically impossible, but it's time for a constitutional amendment stating that discrimination by any public or private institution which engages in commerce on the basis of race, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or gender identity is expressly forbidden.  The right to non discrimination has to be of a higher priority than the right to religious expression.


You mean

https://www.equalrightsamendment.org/ ?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?


Because the real purpose of their religion (in their minds) is to feel better about themselves by judging everyone else as sinners.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ya know, the harder the conservatives try and force their religion on others, the more people will resist.
All this does is turn society against Christianity.


They told you they were persecuted!
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apparently I'm the only person in the comments that read the article. They aren't claiming a religious right they are claiming that their Free Speech rights are being damaged by having to use their artistic talents.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?

He went out for a beer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I can ignore SCOTUS rulings if it conflicts with my religious beliefs?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So ... free to actively discriminate against Christians. I'm totes good with that.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a hard time seeing how what this woman does is art. She designs web pages, she's not painting the Mona Lisa. How is it different from newspapers printing wedding announcements?

On the other hand, I see a potential business opportunity for fabulous web designers.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

educated: Uchiha_Cycliste: educated: Uchiha_Cycliste: That means it is okay to deny service to Christians, right?

[business's name] - Proudly serving only atheists since 2022.

Honestly, that sounds like a safer space to shop at than most.

Until you consider the faith warriors delusions of being tasked with burning it down...

I am sure this had been hashed out in many a fark thread for which I've not been present - but does a person of faith have a case if they are turned away from an atheist business?
Could they claim religious persecution and win on the technical fact that atheism is not a religion?


It feels like if religionx can deny service to LGBTQ folks, than LGBTQ folks should be able to deny service to religionx. Likewise if religionx can deny service to LGBTQ folks, their next step will be to deny service to everyone who does not belong to religion_(x,y,z).
Unless they are super pricks and say A can deny B, but B must serve A. That's farked up.
 
Daer21
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: The core tenant of their faith is to love each other. How can so many of them get the most simple part of their own religion incorrect?

And why is their god not slapping the shiat out of them for constantly farking it up?


Love means many things to many cultures. Some cultures in Polynesia consider it child abuse to not provide an adequate supply of drinkable semen to a pubescent boy.

https://archive.org/details/guardiansofflute00herd

I don't agree with either premise, but 'love' is a malleable term.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Jesus is just fine with hating teh gays.

Christians want to see the end of humanity. That is evil. Every Christian is evil.


Objection! Fred Rogers and Jimmy Carter.

Exceptions to the rule, yes, but genuinely good people and practicing Christians.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$5 says she'd make a website about Hunter Biden's cock which would be frequented by mostly dudes.
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just don't believe that I should stand for some COP to issue me a ticket.  How dare they!  And why would I EVER want to allow a government employee or their family to be welcome in any company I run.  I'm just a total believer in non government.  I mean, those darn anti-government people who argue in court shouldn't even be IN court.  What is a court?  Whose laws?  Why would anyone stand for it?


/I like slashies
//yes, sarcasm is a wonderful thing, but these people are so short sighted they don't see what they are breaking
///the "conservatives" in this story are fools, just like Trump saying we should abandon the Constitution, and not realizing that without things like that, there would be no government for him to be a President OF in the first place.  Total buffoons.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abracapocalypse: Apparently I'm the only person in the comments that read the article. They aren't claiming a religious right they are claiming that their Free Speech rights are being damaged by having to use their artistic talents.


And why is this an issue in the first place?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Abracapocalypse:

You can see that by asking yourself the reverse should a gay website maker have to use their artistic talents to make a website saying that homosexuality is wrong.

They aren't arguing for the right to refuse to perform a service; they already have that right by citing any other excuse they want to including "I don't think we'd be able to work well together to meet your goals".

What they're arguing for is the right to refuse to perform a service, and the ability to tell them that they're being refused because they see the LGBT community as sub-human without the legal consequences associated with violating anti-discrimination laws.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They target the rights of gay people because they can't fight back.
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Works for me, I'll be legally able to discriminate against republicans and christians. Plus, since the ruling (for now) is only about public accommodations and helping either group goes against my "deeply held beliefs" there won't be jack by employer can do about it.

Let the fun begin!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone remember when the GOP spent a full month going apeshiat because Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't get to eat in a restaurant?

Yeah, yeah. I'll never be surprised by their hypocrisy anymore. But still.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.