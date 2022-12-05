 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Looks like flu season took getting cancelled last year personally   (axios.com) divider line
50
    More: Followup, Influenza, Infectious disease, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, Virus, worst flu outbreak, Vaccination, high levels of flu activity  
•       •       •

894 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Dec 2022 at 6:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


You knew it was a virus
Before you let it in
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are stupid. Around where I live, I may see 1 in 30 or so still masking up. Even though the county I live in is in the middle of an absolutely wretched outbreak of the flu and it is well publicized.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft. It's just like the 'rona.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA


I got the flu shot this year back in October (as I always do) and still got a nasty case of the flu a couple weeks ago.  My whole family got it and it knocked us out for a week.  And it was definitely flu (lab test confirmed).

So maybe it is less effective this year.  I know that flu shot efficacy can vary a lot from year to year.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've known this was going to happen for months, thanks to the Australian flu season.  See how that works?  The oz winter happens during our summer and we get a preview of how it would go.  Health officials knew by August that it was going to be bad, and said so.

But who needs a flu shot, right?  Or scientists with their data and projections?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have the flu, I don't think, but I had RSV, I'm sure. Just had a terrible sore throat and post nasal drip last week. No one else caught it from me, and I didn't have any other pain or fever. Just been coughing up mucus all night and it kept me from sleeping.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's going to take something akin to measles to get people understanding that vaccines work and the side effects (if any) are better than what they're preventing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu? Sounds like flew, which is past tense. TenseTenseTense, tense like being stressed out. What helps when you're stressed out? Massages. Mass-ages. Message! But what message could there in an article about the flu? Hmm. I'm asking. Ask. ask.....

Masks! This is a message to wear your mask.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.


This was true for me until my kid started daycare.

It's like throwing open the doors and hanging a "welcome, diseases" sign outside.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA

I got the flu shot this year back in October (as I always do) and still got a nasty case of the flu a couple weeks ago.  My whole family got it and it knocked us out for a week.  And it was definitely flu (lab test confirmed).

So maybe it is less effective this year.  I know that flu shot efficacy can vary a lot from year to year.


Same here. Screwed up some major weekend plans back in October. First time I had the real flu since childhood. Wasn't up to my travel plans or work for the week but wasn't as debilitating as some flu-like bugs I've had before.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You anti-maskers won't be happy until we're all dead.
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We used to get annual flu shots and TB tests through my employer. All it took to stop it was the son of our general manager biatching about his 'rights' when we pushed for mandatory covid vaccinations.

The same stupid little bastard that has had covid THREE GODDAMNED TIMES and has infected at least six other employees EACH FARKING TIME.
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
right after halloween i got something that decided to camp out in my throat / upper respiratory system for 21/2 weeks. suuuuuuucked as i had to miss several fun nights out

got my covid shot but still need to do flu
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only there was some shot one could get that would drastically reduce the chances of that occurring
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.


Same here. Even my seasonal allergies have been milder. Why haven't we been using masks all along?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.

This was true for me until my kid started daycare.

It's like throwing open the doors and hanging a "welcome, diseases" sign outside.


Thanksgiving didn't do us any favors either. Not sure if this cold is from the extended family or my nephews; either way I dislike it. Plus, thanks to getting Covid last winter, things that used to not bug me from a respiratory standpoint bug me much more now. (Noticed this first in the summer during the ridiculous heat waves; felt it a few more times when I'm off my Zyrtec during allergy times this past fall.)
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.

This was true for me until my kid started daycare.

It's like throwing open the doors and hanging a "welcome, diseases" sign outside.


Next time, go childfree. Highly recommend.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And they say that masks don't work.

They worked super well preventing the flu and colds among those who wore them. The flu almost disappeared for the whole Season, which is a North and a South Season.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COVID harms the immune system.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People who lived before modern medical technology would have done damn near anything for the opportunity to be vaccinated against all the things we barely even think about today. Which gives people today the luxury of "deciding for themselves."
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I currently have the worst flu I've ever had. Several days  of super high fever with weird hallucinations, whole body throbbing pains, migraine-like headaches etc. I got the flu shot two months ago, but I guess I contracted a different strain? I don't know. All I know is that last week my work expected my colleague with the flu to come in anyway (seriously, wtf), so I currently am suffering from 'covid.'

/still haven't had covid
//really don't want to have covid
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will continue to wear a mask out until ~~Easter-ish? & then wear one whenever I feel sick or during flu season from here until I die.

The CDC says it expects to have annual COVID boosters. I doubt it. Semi-annual seems more likely. Once every 6mo. I'll get those, too & a flu shot during that time too. Who knows, we might add seasonal rhinoviruses to that too at some point, if we're already getting shots.

I picked up a set of these

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size


for my bathroom, as well as one of these

mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size


(highly recommended if you live in the Great Lakes watershed or other regions where water is plentiful)

& a couple foaming hand soap dispensers.

I'm much more able to keep a handle on staying clean these days, & it would take effort to stop with those habits at this point.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA

I got the flu shot this year back in October (as I always do) and still got a nasty case of the flu a couple weeks ago.  My whole family got it and it knocked us out for a week.  And it was definitely flu (lab test confirmed).

So maybe it is less effective this year.  I know that flu shot efficacy can vary a lot from year to year.


Flu shots are always a bit of a crapshoot.  There are always multiple strains going around at any given time, and unfortunately we can't create a vaccine that works on all of them.  So each year they try and anticipate which strain will be the most common and/or dangerous and they create vaccine for it.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: People who lived before modern medical technology would have done damn near anything for the opportunity to be vaccinated against all the things we barely even think about today. Which gives people today the luxury of "deciding for themselves."


People back then also didn't have to worry about 5G Satanic Bill Gates microchips
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm done trying to reason with the unreasonable.

I can't make you wear a mask, or wash your hands, or stay the fark home if you're coughing.
 
darinwil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kindms: right after halloween i got something that decided to camp out in my throat / upper respiratory system for 21/2 weeks. suuuuuuucked as i had to miss several fun nights out

got my covid shot but still need to do flu


10 and a half weeks! Egads! Just kidding the spacing on mobile made it look like 21/2. Glad it finally went away, but there is crap going around as if once people felt like they could let down their guard, they said f it and stopped doing everything, washing their hands after picking out a big ol boogie, scratching their butt, etc.

/Never too late for that flu shot
//In this case it's actually not as bad as covid
///I swear they'll practically let the grocery store greeter give them when you enter a store
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm done trying to reason with the unreasonable.

I can't make you wear a mask, or wash your hands, or stay the fark home if you're coughing.


We just had congress and the president tell rail workers to STFU & GBTW, you don't get any paid sick leave, tough titties. It's not unreasonable to make a decision between working sick or missing rent. It's very unreasonable to put people in that position in the first place, of course.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA


You forgot obstinance.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: skyotter: I'm done trying to reason with the unreasonable.

I can't make you wear a mask, or wash your hands, or stay the fark home if you're coughing.

We just had congress and the president tell rail workers to STFU & GBTW, you don't get any paid sick leave, tough titties. It's not unreasonable to make a decision between working sick or missing rent. It's very unreasonable to put people in that position in the first place, of course.


Didn't they also tell the rail companies they had to give them sick days?  Or did that part not pass the senate?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA


I have never had a flu shot or the flu, I see no need for it but I'm first in line for every covid booster I can get and still managed to get it 2x so far.

Flu is much easier to avoid than covid... well up until this year, I may actually get one this year.

The flu shot is always hiat or miss since they guess the strain and quite often get it wrong so I can't see calling those not getting the shot ignorant.

I can only think of 2 people I know having gotten the flu in my life time, as for covid I know more than 10 currently sick people
 
rattart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All you little biatches masking up over the flu didn't give it a minute's thought before Fauci slid it home. Hypocritical lemmings.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KB202: nmrsnr: ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.

This was true for me until my kid started daycare.

It's like throwing open the doors and hanging a "welcome, diseases" sign outside.

Next time, go childfree. Highly recommend.


Too late, I've already doubled down. Due in March
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know someone who doesn't get a flu shot because he thinks "my immune system is strong because it gets lots of practice."
Really, WTF do you call vaccines then?

/his whole family gets the flu every year 🙄
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tangentially related-how's the flu shot doing against whatever the popular strain(s) is this year?

/Different shots every year, right?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA


This country has a pretty long history of a significant proportion of the population failing to get an annual flu shot. Deliberate misinfo has surely gotten worse the past dozen years, but the general ignorance has been around for a long ass-time.

science: "hey, could like 85% just get your flu shot this year? it's free and only takes 15-25 min of your entire year. let's get to 85%."
americans: "lol no that's just way too much to ask. how about 57%? does that work for you? fweeeeedummmmm! *licks doorknob*"
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: nmrsnr: "But about 4 in 10 Americans say they don't plan to get a flu shot this season, largely over concerns the vaccines don't work well or have side effects deliberate misinformation and general ignorance."

FTFTA

I got the flu shot this year back in October (as I always do) and still got a nasty case of the flu a couple weeks ago.  My whole family got it and it knocked us out for a week.  And it was definitely flu (lab test confirmed).

So maybe it is less effective this year.  I know that flu shot efficacy can vary a lot from year to year.


The semi good news is it looks like at least 1 human flu virus seems to have been exterminated. B/Yamagata has not been detected once in over 2 1/2 years now... If that's the case then it will be easier to achieve a better match with extant flu strains and make the flu vax more effective going forward.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KB202: ChrisDe: Haven't even had a day of the sniffles since I first wore a mask in March 2020.

Same here. Even my seasonal allergies have been milder. Why haven't we been using masks all along?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Some of us were
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I currently have the worst flu I've ever had. Several days  of super high fever with weird hallucinations, whole body throbbing pains, migraine-like headaches etc. I got the flu shot two months ago, but I guess I contracted a different strain? I don't know. All I know is that last week my work expected my colleague with the flu to come in anyway (seriously, wtf), so I currently am suffering from 'covid.'

/still haven't had covid
//really don't want to have covid


I'm in the same boat as you right now (though your symptoms sound a bit worse). I've had my Flu shot and multiple covid shots, and I still haven't caught covid but I currently have the flu. I seem to be getting better but it has been a shiatty rollercoaster. I wish you the best, for what that's worth.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I caught teeny bit of a sinus thing at a holiday work luncheon. For the first time in 3 years...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I thought I was gonna die!"

/not really
//just took some sudafed and got over it
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't get how some people keep pushing the "Americans refused to quarantine" narrative when Americans quarantined so effectively that cases of the common cold dropped to nearly zero.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Megathuma: I currently have the worst flu I've ever had. Several days  of super high fever with weird hallucinations, whole body throbbing pains, migraine-like headaches etc. I got the flu shot two months ago, but I guess I contracted a different strain? I don't know. All I know is that last week my work expected my colleague with the flu to come in anyway (seriously, wtf), so I currently am suffering from 'covid.'

/still haven't had covid
//really don't want to have covid


*and I got it from some asshole that came to work while sick.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: skyotter: I'm done trying to reason with the unreasonable.

I can't make you wear a mask, or wash your hands, or stay the fark home if you're coughing.

We just had congress and the president tell rail workers to STFU & GBTW, you don't get any paid sick leave, tough titties. It's not unreasonable to make a decision between working sick or missing rent. It's very unreasonable to put people in that position in the first place, of course.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Megathuma: I currently have the worst flu I've ever had. Several days  of super high fever with weird hallucinations, whole body throbbing pains, migraine-like headaches etc. I got the flu shot two months ago, but I guess I contracted a different strain? I don't know. All I know is that last week my work expected my colleague with the flu to come in anyway (seriously, wtf), so I currently am suffering from 'covid.'

/still haven't had covid
//really don't want to have covid

*and I got it from some asshole that came to work while sick.


Almost makes you think the people who said covid is just like the flu, don't really know what actual influenza feels like! I also work with at least one and possibly two guys who take pride even now in not letting "the sniffles" keep them from coming into the office. So glad I am 99.999% remote these days.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [imgs.xkcd.com image 740x296]

You knew it was a virus
Before you let it in


Still wearing a mask.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hammettman: But who needs a flu shot, right?


We all get flu shots. And we're vaxxed to the max for COVID. RSV is real bad this year too. I'm getting over it and my 13yr old is waist deep in it. And there isn't anything for that.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: The flu shot is always hiat or miss since they guess the strain and quite often get it wrong so I can't see calling those not getting the shot ignorant.


This year's is quadrivalent. It covers the top 4 strains predicted to circulate. They could still get it wrong, but its worth it unless you're allergic.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mask up 100% of the time while at work.  Retail in December is no joke.  I don't even have lunch in the break room.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.