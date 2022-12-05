 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Clearwater PD: Florida man had sex with dog in front of people including children; damaged church property, a mailbox and potted plants. On the plus side Florida has no state income tax   (fox13news.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 2:50 PM (36 minutes ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just a normal day for Florida
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So just a normal day for Florida


Well it was a weekend.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So just a normal day for Florida


The article doesn't mention bath salts.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Groomer!
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)
 
Hinged
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Orlando man, huh?

I'm thinking Disney employee.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who among us has not damaged a mailbox and potted plants?
Besides, it's not hard to get them potted, they just have no tolerance for alcohol.
 
miscreant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was the dog dead or alive? Was it outside a daycare?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, obligatory

Blink-182 - I wanna fuck a dog in the ass [HD]
Youtube Z7n7WRidwYo


NSFW obviously but then again, you do you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank God he didn't say "gay" and wasn't woke or else he really would have been in big trouble.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ta-Da?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where does the risk of getting bitten in the dick by a dog factor in to the assessment of whether or not to go through with such an act?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)


Repeat tag for us long timers?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That guy has been allowed to vote.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)


https://youtu.be/F6HLYHT8lEY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
36-year-old Chad Mason

That goldendoodle was totally into it when he kept negging her about being a "bad girl."
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Call me old-fashioned, but I think it's romantic
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hinged: Orlando man, huh?

I'm thinking Disney employee.


On his lunch hour.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Normally, I complain that articles are light on details, but this seems... personal? But I guess if your name is Chad, the odds of you being near a goldendoodle is higher than most.

/don't like to include photos of the accused before they are actually convicted...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pounddawg: The Perineum Falcon: Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)

Repeat tag for us long timers?


Username... checks out?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Overzealous DeSantis staffer?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was thinking "Florida, never change," but it would be good if they did.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That poor dog.
 
Aviron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pounddawg: The Perineum Falcon: Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)

Repeat tag for us long timers?


Username checks out?
 
Aviron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: pounddawg: The Perineum Falcon: Was it a dead dog?

(can't be the same man. . .can it?)

Repeat tag for us long timers?

Username... checks out?


*shakes tiny fist*
TINY! I said!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The suspect is from Orlando and in Clearwater.  The only way that this story could end worse is if he was from Ocala and in Jacksonville.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So up until now Chad 36 yo was normal, and then suddenly snapped while out walking a goldendoodle? That is the weirdest story. Incel theory would probably argue that the rampant availability of willing female sex partners made this Chad snap.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scientology is even weirder than you'd ever imagined.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he raped a male goldendoodle, Republicans will blame drag show story times of grooming him that way.
 
Aviron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not good enough!
TINY! I said!
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hell of a way to check your thetan levels
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aviron: Not good enough!
TINY! I said!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We should nuke any state where people had sex with animals.

Problem solved.

Arizona is glass
https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/10-grossest-bestiality-cases-in-arizona-6639861?showFullText=true

So is Pennsylvania.
https://allthatsinteresting.com/pennsylvania-men-accused-beastiality


My guess is most of the country, and the entirety of maga country will be radioactive.  And that is just fine with me.  If we erase evil from the earth.
 
mononymous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A goldendoodle? Was it consensual? Cause I can't abide a dog rapist. Maybe the goldendoodle was asking for it.  What was the dog wearing? I've seen some pretty attractive dogs in my time, but I can control myself, unlike this sicko.  Hopefully there's video. To elucidate on circumstances and what-not.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will he get hired at Mar-a-lago now?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
of course his name is chad.
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mononymous: A goldendoodle? Was it consensual? Cause I can't abide a dog rapist. Maybe the goldendoodle was asking for it.  What was the dog wearing? I've seen some pretty attractive dogs in my time, but I can control myself, unlike this sicko.  Hopefully there's video. To elucidate on circumstances and what-not.



Maybe some hot b*tches are just that hard to resist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A lot of weird stuff happens in Clearwater.  I blame the goddamn Scientologist bastards.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So just a normal day for Florida


He just wanted to show everyone he's nuts
 
