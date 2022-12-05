 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   After a police car kills a woman, police refuse to answer if the officer made an illegal turn, refuse to answer if the officer was on a call, and refuse to show video of the incident, but at least they did it in a cute kiwi accent   (9news.com.au) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Colleen Calgaret, Entertainment Co., Colleen's grandmother, emotional Colleen Ugle, Young mum fighting, Colleen Ugle, police car, Further interest rate hike  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abbo
Ain't nothing gonna happen
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiwi? are you just trolling? Perth, Austyllia and all players with Oz accents

But we understand, it's easy for you Mexicans to confuse the two
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Kiwi? are you just trolling? Perth, Austyllia and all players with Oz accents

But we understand, it's easy for you Mexicans to confuse the two


Subby must be trolling
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"Colleen Calgaret, 20, is in intensive care after being hit while crossing Wellington Street early on Saturday morning."

Subby, she is still alive.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.
 
RogueLemon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

In other words, if someone points a multi-tonne vehicle at you and accelerates it's not their fault if you fail to keep yourself safe by diving out of the way. Welp.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

I know nothing of  Australian traffic law, but this cannot possibly be the case. Drivers have no responsibility to not run people over?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.


Yep, I was more than a little surprised when I read that comment. Open season on pedestrians!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: Kiwi? are you just trolling? Perth, Austyllia and all players with Oz accents

But we understand, it's easy for you Mexicans to confuse the two


Man, you Canucks are so touchy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know who else was from Australia...?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you wanted to troll, Subby, the Austria joke is right there at any time for lazy headlines regarding Australia.
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.

Yep, I was more than a little surprised when I read that comment. Open season on pedestrians!


First thing off google says "pedestrians in Australia have the right of way", so...perhaps that officer isn't quite up to snuff.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, what is the Cute Girl premium in Western Australia?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

I know nothing of  Australian traffic law, but this cannot possibly be the case. Drivers have no responsibility to not run people over?


The worst country in Europe.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.

Yep, I was more than a little surprised when I read that comment. Open season on pedestrians!


I'm sure that will do wonders for public relations for the police. And what is a police minister? Is that like a government minister or a bearded man in the sky minister? What an absolutely heartless POS.
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If we can get our governments from kissing cop ass there's a simple solution to all this. Modern cams are damned reliable. Fail to provide footage? Any accusation against you is assumed to be true. Fail to provide details as to whether you were on a call or whether the turn was illegal? Obstruction of justice for anyone involved, even if they weren't part of the original case.

Municipalities should have resident review boards comprised of non police affiliated persons. Any member of your family being a cop disqualifies you. Here's the fun part, the civilian review board is the only group with access to police video. No, you can't review the footage to change your statement orificer, not yours.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.


Well, in this case, on the other side of the street was Mordor.

And as we all know, one does not simply walk into Mordor...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

I know nothing of  Australian traffic law, but this cannot possibly be the case. Drivers have no responsibility to not run people over?


Typical Aussie traffic:
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You want a Haka Subby?
Because that's how you get a Haka.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police are a menace.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."


* OFFER ONLY VALID IN THE USA

She'd have been cited for jaywalking, or if she was legally in the road still get cited for "Walking to Create a Hazard" or maybe even "Creating a Nuisance."

Only in the USA are pedestrians at fault for accidents with automobiles. Literally every other country in the world faults automobile drivers if they fail to yield to pedestrians in all but the most absurd circumstances.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

I know nothing of  Australian traffic law, but this cannot possibly be the case. Drivers have no responsibility to not run people over?


Drivers, yes. Police, no.
That's pretty universal
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminds me of NYC.  If you ever want to get away with murder, contrive to hit your victim with a vehicle there and claim they "came out of nowhere".  And that's just for non-pigs.
 
Senseless_drivel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Mad Max was a documentary.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mjjt: Kiwi? are you just trolling? Perth, Austyllia and all players with Oz accents

But we understand, it's easy for you Mexicans to confuse the two


Came here to make a Wellington Paranormal reference, left disappointed.
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: Abbo
Ain't nothing gonna happen


Nailed it in one. She's abo, so no accountability like if they hit a white person.
Cops will just blame it on her if anyone does. She was no angel, etc., same as here
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.


A little digging shows that the Police Minister is speaking from his nether portal.

Pedestrian Road Rules Western Austrailia
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.


I've seen Mad Max. I know what to expect.
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scanman61: El_Dan: When asked, Police Minister Paul Papalia said: "As a pedestrian you're the one who's responsible for your own safety."

Wow, sounds like crosswalk laws are really different in Gondor.

A little digging shows that the Police Minister is speaking from his nether portal.

Pedestrian Road Rules Western Austrailia


Those rules are only for citizens.
Now show us the cop rules
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like she just ran into traffic.
 
Luse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sounds like she just ran into traffic.


Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight. Which is why the cops refuse to release the video of the situation or whether the pig made an illegal turn when not on a call. They're keeping those details to save her some embarrassment.

/ what's Ausie pig boot taste like?
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sounds like she just ran into traffic.


yeah, because cops who won't release any information should be believed automatically.

/s
 
scanman61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Luse: Jeebus Saves: Sounds like she just ran into traffic.

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight. Which is why the cops refuse to release the video of the situation or whether the pig made an illegal turn when not on a call. They're keeping those details to save her some embarrassment.

/ what's Ausie pig boot taste like?


Like American but counterclockwise
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: mjjt: Kiwi? are you just trolling? Perth, Austyllia and all players with Oz accents

But we understand, it's easy for you Mexicans to confuse the two

Subby must be trolling


Or may have confused Wellington Street in Perth, Australia for Wellington, New Zealand.
 
Dryad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sounds like she  just ran into traffic. was nonwhite so fark her


There FTFY
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: Luse: Jeebus Saves: Sounds like she just ran into traffic.

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight. Which is why the cops refuse to release the video of the situation or whether the pig made an illegal turn when not on a call. They're keeping those details to save her some embarrassment.

/ what's Ausie pig boot taste like?

Like American but counterclockwise


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.