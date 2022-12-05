 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Sharpen your puns: MN DOT is taking submissions for the next crop of snow plow names   (mprnews.org) divider line
59
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Songbird, for Christine McVie
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeroy Jenkins, or Plowy McPlowface

/old memes never die
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I.C. Weener
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One scoop and two scoops.  If there is anyone who would know about moving snow.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the guy who officially gave a GI Joe character the name Snow Job:

surveillanceport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Leeroy Jenkins, or Plowy McPlowface

/old memes never die


Up here in WA, we have Plowie McPlow Plow, along with Sir Plows-A-Lot, The Big Leplowski, and Betty Whiteout (which is apparently also the name of a plow in MN).
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward Snowden?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do You Know What the Street Value of This Mountain Is?!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it Mr. Plow,
That's it's name.
That name again is Mr. Plow.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PlowingForColumbine
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plow! Right in the Kisser.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KoolerThanJesus: Edward Snowden?


Edward Snowed-in
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Make Snobegon
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Scrapeomatic 3000.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snowpiercer.

/Have only seen the movie.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My suggestion (all of it): "On the night of their betrothal, the wife shall open to the man as the drift to the snow plow and he shall work in her, in and again, 'til she bring him to his fall and rest him then upon the sweat of her breast"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is Edward SnowdIn too on the nose?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Marilyn Monsnow?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Plow Tse-tung
 
Calehedron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Plow Tse-tung


Ploa Tzu - The Art of Snow
 
Calehedron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Calehedron: Rage Against the Thorazine: Plow Tse-tung

Ploa Plao Tzu - The Art of Snow


FTFM
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ski-Wee Berm man.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No Plowy McPlowface? fark, I am disappoint
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PlowingYoMama.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Snope Lao Che

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snowpack Shakur
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they done Gene Masseth yet or is that only allowed in North Dakota?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
PlowerPower.

It needs a paisley paint job with those Mike Douglas Show asterisk-flowers all over it, and maybe some secret windows you can open up and tell stupid jokes from, like Laugh-In.

And it would always reek of weed.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'VE GOT THE PLOWER.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sno Rida
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm guessing White Plower is already in use.
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Abominable Snow Plow
Plownado
Scraping the Bottom
A-salt and Battery
Auntie Freeze
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hustle & Snow

Kool Snow Dee
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Steve.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MN DOT

MMMMMM DOT


(sorry for the Hanson earworm)
 
djfitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark Snow
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: No Plowy McPlowface? fark, I am disappoint


They already have one called that
 
djfitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's No Business Like Snow Business
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pinball Blizzard
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Calehedron: Calehedron: Rage Against the Thorazine: Plow Tse-tung

Ploa Plao Tzu - The Art of Snow

FTFM


Chairman Plao

Tony Plow (RIP Wally Cleaver)
Gordie Plow
How Soon Is Plow?
Plao Ming
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Name them after celebrity coke heads. name a plow Artie Lange.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think Coke Bear would be a good one to slip under the radar.
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Snow Away, Batin'
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chitty Chitty Bang Plow
 
wingnut396
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How Now Brown Plow
Sham-Plow!
Plowton Abbey
Clam Plowder
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ice-melt Ice-melt, Baby.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SnokyoDrift

/ got nuthin'
// name it Ozzy, he was at the top of his game during Blizzard
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Paging farker Burn_The_Plows.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I Wish iat Was Summer
 
