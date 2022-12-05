 Skip to content
(News On 6 Tulsa)   Apparently, there is a new social media prank trend going on. If you own a car and go shopping, you might want to read this   (newson6.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep doing this in an open carry state. The follow-up tagged story will be worth it for the rest of us.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It would just be very unfortunate for any kind of prank to go the wrong way..."

...*wink*...

"...and in this situation that could've happened and we're glad that it didn't," said Hutchins.

"Won't someone rid me of this meddlesome prankster?"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can a person run fast enough, while recording, to dodge a thrown shopping cart?

We're gonna find out!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Calmly just move the shopping carts blocking your car's way, out of the way enough to leave, then leave. Wigging out just gives them what they're looking for, and it's not that big a deal to just move shopping carts out of the way slightly.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone's going to FAFO and get shot. The cops will laugh and not arrest the shooter. They'll probably give them a medal.
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I honestly can't think of a single social media prank that has ever been funny to me. Maybe I'm missing one but for some reason they all tend to be incredibly immature people that are out to either destroy property, or simply ruin someone's day. If we're lucky, we'll have more charges brought and even deaths of people doing these things and maybe they'll stop thinking it's a great idea to piss people off.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"He kept saying his manager Dave told him to do that. So, I turned around, went back into the store looking for this Dave," said Love.
A store manager told Love there's no Dave and went back outside with her.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sees how car was parked...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, how is this that different from when some jerk leaves their shopping cart blocking you in? You just move the shopping carts.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It took her two hours to move 3 or 4 shopping carts from behind her vehicle?

Oh, right. She had to Karen first. LOL
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Calmly just move the shopping carts blocking your car's way, out of the way enough to leave, then leave. Wigging out just gives them what they're looking for, and it's not that big a deal to just move shopping carts out of the way slightly.


Well yeah, ofc.

But that's not going to happen 10 times out of 10. People wigging out is our new national past time.
 
