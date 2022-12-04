 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto) Weeners Mr. Big Stick remains more popular than Santa Claus with the ladies in Newfoundland around Christmas time   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
    Weeners  
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mascot go anywhere else in Newfoundland?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hi.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't have Christmas Spirit inside you?  Put it inside you

with BIG STICK

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Newfies love bologna. My old army unit had a cook from NL and he'd regularly try and serve us thick slices of pan-fried bologna called "Newfie steak". Fortunately I was in Maintenance Co. so I always had access to a vehicle to make a run for real food (unless we were in the field and then we broke out some MREs).
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Does this mascot go anywhere else in Newfoundland?

[Fark user image 600x800]


Where he lives is kept secret.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Funniest Roasts And Comebacks Part One | Mock The Week
Youtube jys5gHuPiJE
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: Hi.


'sup

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: 8 inches: Hi.

'sup

[Fark user image 850x850]


Jim Croce lookin good
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


/ Oh, "Big".
// never mind
/// groovy
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Newfies love bologna. My old army unit had a cook from NL and he'd regularly try and serve us thick slices of pan-fried bologna called "Newfie steak". Fortunately I was in Maintenance Co. so I always had access to a vehicle to make a run for real food (unless we were in the field and then we broke out some MREs).


Emeril Live - S9 E48 Bargain Bites
Youtube t3shOwep-9I
 
