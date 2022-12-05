 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLP)   REAL ID deadline delayed another two years. This is not a repeat from two years ago. Hijackings, terrorism, death and carnage to will be prevalent for the next two years   (wwlp.com) divider line
26
    More: Unlikely, United States Department of Homeland Security, DHS's third extension, Kansas Department of Revenue, federal identification requirements, undated photo, United States, REAL ID-compliant documents, federal identification  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 1:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you want to know if someone is a terrorist?

Look at their voter registration card.

GOP?

Lock them up
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put off getting the ID in two years as well.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Look, you want to know if someone is a terrorist?

Look at their voter registration card.

GOP?

Lock them up


Terrorism's apparently mainstream now, Fox out front should've told you.

Thank goodness we have the TSA to keep us safe til then.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The bill to implement this was signed in 2005.  By the time it gets implemented it'll be 20 years before the mandate is in place.

Meanwhile Republicans babe been going on about Voter ID for the entire time while also railing against Real ID.
 
Hinged
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does having to show ID marginalize the poor, the elderly and communities of color?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh cool, now I can procrastinate on renewing my passport for a bit longer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll put off getting the ID in two years as well.


Just use your passport if you have one.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bah. I *just* upgraded my license to the REAL Id version. Figures
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never understood "real ID". Just make all IDs that standard.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just my luck. My first "READ ID" license will expire before then...
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Bah. I *just* upgraded my license to the REAL Id version. Figures


That was me in March 2020 scrambling to get my Real ID *during COVID*, a few weeks before that extension.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it amusing that there's a separate "REAL" ID, but when I renewed my driver's license here in NC, they just used my picture FROM 8 YEARS AGO. So, now that my license is about to expire in about a year, the picture on it is from 15 years ago.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I never understood "real ID". Just make all IDs that standard.


Some states have done just that. The only ID card or DL they issue is Real ID, meaning for renewals you have to bring the correct documentation.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look, government, I'm a lazy introvert and I want an easy excuse not to fly down to Gilead to meet my mom's boyfriend's excitable family that she's begging me to come see. Get with the program and put this thing into effect so I'm not allowed to pass through airport security, dammit!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Typical. I have a USA passport card, it  was easier to get than my states real ID... that I haven't bothered to get because spending that long at the farking DMV isn't my idea of a good time. That counts for this stupid program if it ever goes in to effect. Looks cooler B&W old school, It was way cheaper too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: Look, government, I'm a lazy introvert and I want an easy excuse not to fly down to Gilead to meet my mom's boyfriend's excitable family that she's begging me to come see. Get with the program and put this thing into effect so I'm not allowed to pass through airport security, dammit!


Just get yourself on the no-fly list...I recommend demanding a cavity search in security, and then blasting a fart in the TSA agent's face.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x318]


When I was 17...
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Real ID Act was first passed  in Feb. 2005. It will soon turn 18, and can legally vote. But why wait only two years? Shouldn't we wait until it's old enoungh to buy alcohol?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: Look, government, I'm a lazy introvert and I want an easy excuse not to fly down to Gilead to meet my mom's boyfriend's excitable family that she's begging me to come see. Get with the program and put this thing into effect so I'm not allowed to pass through airport security, dammit!


You jest, but pretending I didn't have a passport got me out of being on call to fly down and fix some ongoing bullsh*t in Tijuana through the 2010's.  It's a legit strategy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was passed in 2005. Was supposed to take effect in 2008, then 2009, then 2011, then 2013, then 2014, then 2017, then 2020, then 2021, then 2023, has now been delayed until 2025. Ridiculous.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll put off getting the ID in two years as well.


It took nearly 4 hours to get mine a few years ago. I did the virtual line thing, but it said that you HAD to show up to a main DMV office and you HAD to show up at the main DMV office after being in the virtual line after an hour.

All for data entry. You really could just publish an online form and enter in all the information in yourself. Then the form could tell you to bring whatever documentation you need. You could even make an appointment or something. Maybe with a transaction ID so the person behind the counter could verify that information and speed up the whole process tremendously.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a real real ID that's what the cool kids have
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: I never understood "real ID". Just make all IDs that standard.


My state passed an actual law that prevented the department of revenue from taking any action toward the adoption of real id.

It was repealed before the last deadline and the state was giving out free real ids.

But that's the level of sovcit whargabble that surrounds real id.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you are a U.S. citizen and can afford it ($65 for first time, $30 for renewal every 10 years) then get a Passport Card. It is a driver's license sized version of your passport that is good for land crossings into Canada and Mexico and seaports for Bermuda and most Caribbean countries. But, since it is a Federally issued ID it is valid for TSA screening, so no need to worry about Real ID.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.