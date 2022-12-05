 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Guns N'Roses sues someone for taking their name literally. Of course it would be a Texan   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuit also addressed the nature of the business itself, stating that "GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer."

How do you spell "hy·poc·ri·sy" .....
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Combination Florist and Gun Shop

This it the Woke America libs want! What's next, gun-themed lattes?!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh... "Free box of 000 buckshot with purchase of 1 dozen roses". That actually sounds like a money maker in Texas.

/dnrtfa
 
Hinged
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they also sell throwable microphones for self-defense?
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*cue Peter Jackson
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're planning a murder and a funeral it's a one stop shop.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their business name will be terminated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The lawsuit also addressed the nature of the business itself, stating that "GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer."

What's the world coming to when people associate a band named "Guns N' Roses" with guns?
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DAR: The lawsuit also addressed the nature of the business itself, stating that "GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer."

How do you spell "hy·poc·ri·sy" .....


In 1984, Hollywood Rose member Izzy Stradlin was living with L.A. Guns member Tracii Guns.[1][2] When L.A. Guns needed a new vocalist, Stradlin suggested Hollywood Rose singer Axl Rose.[1] This led to Guns N' Roses being formed in March 1985 by Rose, rhythm guitarist Stradlin, along with L.A. Guns founders lead guitarist Guns, drummer Rob Gardner and bassist Ole Beich.[3] Guns recalled the formation of the band in a 2019 interview, stating: "Axl got into an argument with our manager and our manager fired Axl but we all lived together so it was all really weird. So, that same night he got fired we started Guns N' Roses and I called Izzy the next day and said 'Hey, we are gonna start this new band called Guns N' Roses, do you want in?' It was as simple as that, no paint or cocaine involved."[4] The band coined its name by combining the names of both previous groups; initially it was the name of a label they were going to release music on.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guns_N%27Roses
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While I understand GNR's position on this, I'm not going to support action against a merchant that advertises its wares in its name.  If the people behind GNR didn't want this to happen, they should have chosen a name that didn't blanket multiple preexisting industries.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Careful or Axl is gonna creep you out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In grade 5 I thought this guy was cool
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

LMAO
Kids are dumb
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the perfect place to shop when you're planning to kill your ex-. Give them a bouquet of flowers and while they're distracted/admiring your choice, pump them full of lead!

(Is it wrong that that thought came to me so naturally?)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: *Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.


Boomtown Rats would be more appropriate
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whidbey: *Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.

Boomtown Rats would be more appropriate


Using "GNR Lies" and "The Spaghetti Incident" as target practice.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: chitownmike: whidbey: *Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.

Boomtown Rats would be more appropriate

Using "GNR Lies" and "The Spaghetti Incident" as target practice.


I like "Lies"
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whidbey: chitownmike: whidbey: *Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.

Boomtown Rats would be more appropriate

Using "GNR Lies" and "The Spaghetti Incident" as target practice.

I like "Lies"


*whistling*
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/used to live near this place
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Their business name will be terminated.

[Fark user image 498x264] [View Full Size image _x_]



I'm very glad to see that was covered.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does Guns N' Roses think that the copyright over their materials extends to all combinations of the concepts of "Guns" and "Roses"?

Reminds me of the time Games Workshop tried to argue in court that because Warhammer has copyrighted content that includes elves, their copyright extends all the way to "Santa and his elves"

I expect this lawsuit to get thrown out fairly quickly
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whidbey: chitownmike: whidbey: *Cue Peter Griffin

God I hate Mondays.

Boomtown Rats would be more appropriate

Using "GNR Lies" and "The Spaghetti Incident" as target practice.

I like "Lies"


Patience is great.  Most of the rest is OKish.  But that one song at the end...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

downstairs: [Fark user image image 209x241]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other news, I'm announcing my new brothel and lollipop shop:  Sex and Candy
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: I expect this lawsuit to get thrown out fairly quickly


Heh, no.

Word MarkGUNS N' ROSES
Goods and ServicesIC 041. US 107. G & S: entertainment services; namely, performances by a musical group. FIRST USE: 19841200. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19841200
Mark Drawing Code(1) TYPED DRAWING
Serial Number74295264
Filing DateJuly 16, 1992
Current Basis1A
Original Filing Basis1A
Published for OppositionJanuary 26, 1993
Registration Number1766309
Registration DateApril 20, 1993
Owner(REGISTRANT) GUNS N' ROSES composed of W. Axl Rose, Saul Hudson and Michael "Duff" McKagan, all U.S. citizens PARTNERSHIP CALIFORNIA 5950 CANOGA AVE., STE. 510 WOODLAND HILLS CALIFORNIA 91367
Attorney of RecordJill M. Pietrini, Esq.
Type of MarkSERVICE MARK
RegisterPRINCIPAL
Affidavit TextSECT 15. SECT 8 (6-YR). SECTION 8(10-YR) 20130923.
Renewal2ND RENEWAL 20130923
Live/Dead IndicatorLIVE
 
mazzz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why should they change? They're the ones who suck.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

