(NPR)   Disney Store in Japan Goes There and is selling merch featuring Winnie the Pooh holding a blank sheet of paper, which is both a sick burn of the current Chinese leader and a sign of solidarity with the protestors currently demonstrating in China   (npr.org) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol Japan 😆
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but will they do that in Shanghai Disneyland?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ooooohhhh...

that's bold.  very bold.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this means something important to somebody
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Photoshop thread.

/Dickbutt
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, in a completely different country, so brave!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a cute meme.

He looks like he is not wearing his reading glasses.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?


Much of China's vaunted education and research system is a Potemkin village. If they can't steal it, they make a cheap knockoff they claim is just as good, because any major development in their nation must be of Chinese origin. Which is acceptable for toaster ovens and the like, not so much for vaccines against a pandemic.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?


For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?


their vaccine isn't that good and they won't accept western help - as I understand it
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.


It does here.  Are you derping out now?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.

It does here.  Are you derping out now?


they made their own vaccine
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

their vaccine isn't that good and they won't accept western help - as I understand it


If true, that's pretty whacked.   Do they want the virus to get under control or what?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there any indication that Disney itself approves of this and supports it or is it just a custom shirt that fell through the cracks and is going to be discontinued soon?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the shirts Made in China?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?


They have more-than-adequate vaccination. Much like the way the CCP treats freedom of speech, they expect ZERO cases in a country of 1 billion-plus.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.


IIRC their first vaccine was statistically equivalent to saline in effectiveness.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: holyflurkingschnitt: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

their vaccine isn't that good and they won't accept western help - as I understand it

If true, that's pretty whacked.   Do they want the virus to get under control or what?


I'm guessing not, but also don't want to be overwhelmed by deaths so they do the craptastic zero tolerance.  But who can read the mind of Pooh Bear...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?


They don't have haven't stolen the technology yet to make the mRNA vaccines that provide protection to more recent variants.  That's part 1.  Part 2 is that they have more old people than they have doses of their not particularly effective vaccine.

Xijjin Pooh screwed the pooch on this one.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Japan probably should not be casting any shade towards China.

There's a history there, and Japan does not come out looking very good.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has a more "wtf am I reading" vice to it though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.

IIRC their first vaccine was statistically equivalent to saline in effectiveness.


That's probably all it was.

/And it was still probably more effective than Russia's Sputnik vaccine or at least less likely to contain Krokodil
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: This has a more "wtf am I reading" vice to it though.
[Fark user image 224x209]


*vibe, even....
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: holyflurkingschnitt: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

their vaccine isn't that good and they won't accept western help - as I understand it

If true, that's pretty whacked.   Do they want the virus to get under control or what?


Buddy, someone is posting some ignorant stuff on your account.  Seriously,you should point them at some reliable news sources, as they all agree on this one.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: This has a more "wtf am I reading" vice to it though.
[Fark user image 224x209]


That's because that picture is from 2013.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

their vaccine isn't that good and they won't accept western help - as I understand it


It's a little more complicated and it does appear that the issue is primarily vaccination rates. Sinovac had bad results with 2 shots, but evidence is that it works well with 3, the problem is that only half of China is boosted to 3. Of course, the lack of desire to get the booster could be because of the poor performance of just the 2 before which was considered a complete course.

https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/04/19/how-chinas-sinovac-compares-with-biontechs-mrna-vaccine
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For now. I'm betting Disney main HQ is going to put a stop to that, now that it made the news.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: This has a more "wtf am I reading" vice to it though.
[Fark user image 224x209]


Yep.

Someone needs to photoshop that blank paper into Mao's Little Red Book.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solidarity merch made in a Vietnamese sweatshop.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.

It does here.  Are you derping out now?


SinoVac <<<  Moderna, Pfizer, etc.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but learn from Chinese by using a knock-off, unlicensed likeness and not paying the required royalties.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cynical side of me says this is all a roundabout way of Disney's new (old?) CEO currying favour from Ron DeSantis by stigginit to hated China.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now I get it.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: For now. I'm betting Disney main HQ is going to put a stop to that, now that it made the news.


110% you're correct. There's a reason that the 10 rings made it into the MCU and it's China and their massive audience. Disney has bent over backwards to cow to the every whim of Chinese officials.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: whidbey: azwethnkweiz: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

For those of you who haven't been paying attention - The vaccine doesn't work very well.

It does here.  Are you derping out now?

SinoVac <<<  Moderna, Pfizer, etc.


Sputnik< Sinovax < Astra-Zeneca < Novavax < J&J < Moderna = Pfizer.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: The cynical side of me says this is all a roundabout way of Disney's new (old?) CEO currying favour from Ron DeSantis by stigginit to hated China.


Disney doesn't need DeSantis, they do however bend over backwards for China. Someone at Disney Japan is in trouble.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual with Fark this thread went off at 90 degrees from protest to podcast.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: whidbey: I guess I still don't understand why China doesn't have adequate vaccination.

Am I missing something?  They're not Trumping out?

They don't have haven't stolen the technology yet to make the mRNA vaccines that provide protection to more recent variants.  That's part 1.  Part 2 is that they have more old people than they have doses of their not particularly effective vaccine.

Xijjin Pooh screwed the pooch on this one.


Considering one of China's potential upcoming problems from their previous child policies is that there's not enough young to support the elderly population, maybe the lack of doses of particularly effective vaccines Xi believes is a feature, not a bug.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Shaggy_C: The cynical side of me says this is all a roundabout way of Disney's new (old?) CEO currying favour from Ron DeSantis by stigginit to hated China.

Disney doesn't need DeSantis, they do however bend over backwards for China. Someone at Disney Japan is in trouble.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: mongbiohazard: For now. I'm betting Disney main HQ is going to put a stop to that, now that it made the news.

110% you're correct. There's a reason that the 10 rings made it into the MCU and it's China and their massive audience. Disney has bent over backwards to cow to the every whim of Chinese officials.


You realize that movie was never released in China, nor has any MCU movie since Spiderman: Far From Home, right?
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: robodog: mongbiohazard: For now. I'm betting Disney main HQ is going to put a stop to that, now that it made the news.

110% you're correct. There's a reason that the 10 rings made it into the MCU and it's China and their massive audience. Disney has bent over backwards to cow to the every whim of Chinese officials.

You realize that movie was never released in China, nor has any MCU movie since Spiderman: Far From Home, right?


I am, that doesn't mean that Disney wasn't trying to produce a movie for the Chinese audience. The fact that their lead actor has once said something bad about his parents time growing up in China being enough to block the film from being released in the country doesn't mean that 5 years prior when they added it to the development pipeline it wasn't to try to grow the MCU audience in China.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: robodog: mongbiohazard: For now. I'm betting Disney main HQ is going to put a stop to that, now that it made the news.

110% you're correct. There's a reason that the 10 rings made it into the MCU and it's China and their massive audience. Disney has bent over backwards to cow to the every whim of Chinese officials.

You realize that movie was never released in China, nor has any MCU movie since Spiderman: Far From Home, right?


Yeah but they still suck for not recognizing Tibet in the original Dr Strange movie.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ron Deathsantis will be irked by this Disney woke display.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

special20: This has a more "wtf am I reading" vice to it though.
[Fark user image 224x209]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: is there any indication that Disney itself approves of this and supports it or is it just a custom shirt that fell through the cracks and is going to be discontinued soon?


The article implies it's the latter: "The products are created through Disney's MADE program, which the product descriptions call "D-MADE" and allows people to customize their own Disney merchandise. The collection includes hoodies, shirts, tote bags and mugs."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.